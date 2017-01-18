Report: Sixers' top pick Ben Simmons could make his debut after All-Star break

Ben Simmons, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 Draft who has been sidelined all season with a fracture in his right foot, might play for the Philadelphia 76ers shortly after the All-Star break. Then again, he might remain sidelined for this entire season.

So be prepared. One way or the other.

Certainly, Sixers and NBA fans are hoping for the former, given Simmons’ pre-draft attention, his obvious potential and Philadelphia’s improvement around “rookie” center Joel Embiid (who missed two seasons before seeing action in 2016-17 under strict minutes restriction). The Sixers won 13 of their first 39 games (.333 winning percentage) heading into their clash against Toronto Wednesday, after going 28-136 (.171) the past two full seasons.

Chris Haynes of ESPN.com cited league sources speculating that Simmons, 20, could be cleared for regular-season action sometime after the Feb. 19 NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans. Could be late February, could be March. Or – since Haynes’ sources also offered this precaution, it still might not be until October.

During training camp, Simmons, 20, fractured the fifth metatarsal bone of his right foot and was ruled out indefinitely following surgery. His foot has completely healed, sources say. His current rehab will be centered on gradually increasing his conditioning and on-court workload. Last week he participated in 5-on-5 drills for the first time. The Sixers organization is going about the process of bringing back their franchise player in a cautionary, delicate fashion.

Simmons’ timetable got renewed, almost frenzied attention late Tuesday when ESPN announced it was dropping a Miami-Chicago game scheduled for Jan. 27 to carry Philadelphia’s game against Houston that night. That was followed by a photo of Simmons on Instagram, which fueled rumors of a return barely a week from now.

But Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer sought out clarification from Sixers coach Brett Brown: