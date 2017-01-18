One Team, Three Stats: Rockets launch from deep at a record rate



No. 2

The Rockets have outscored their opponents by 3.3 points per 100 possessions with Harden off the floor.

That's a pretty good number for time without your best player. If it were a team's season-long number, that team would rank eighth in NetRtg, between the Cavs (plus-3.6) and the Celtics (plus-2.9).

But the no-Harden Rockets got off to a rough start this season. Through their first 11 games, the Rockets were outscored by 22.1 points per 100 possessions in 118 minutes with Harden off the floor. Their offense in those minutes was anemic, scoring less than 90 points per 100 possessions, even though Gordon (a starter at the time) played almost all (103) of those 118 minutes.

Then Patrick Beverley made his season debut on Nov. 17 and everything changed. Since then, the Rockets have been better with Harden off the floor (plus-10.7 points per 100 possessions) than with him on the floor (plus-6.9).

Some of those no-Harden minutes are garbage time, which has actually taken that off-court number down. In minutes that count, D'Antoni has had Beverley (who moved Gordon to the bench and has started ever game he's played) on the court when Harden sits. And in 305 minutes with both Beverley and Gordon on the floor without Harden, the Rockets have outscored their opponents by 15.8 points per 100 possessions (107 points total).

Harden is the current favorite for the Most Valuable Player award. He ranks third in the league in scoring and first in assists per game. The Rockets are who they are because of him.

But the Rockets have also been really good with him on the bench. They build on leads instead of losing them, which keeps Harden fresher. He's now playing his fewest minutes (36.6 per game) since he came to Houston. And how good the Rockets have been in the minutes with him off the floor is a big reason they went from 6-5 to 31-9 before their recent mini-slide.

Voters will take team record into account when making their decision on MVP. Even with the Rockets losing three of their last four, they're 6 1/2 games ahead of Russell Westbrook's Thunder, who have been outscored by 11.2 points per 100 possessions with Westbrook off the floor.

If Harden does win MVP, it may be the minutes that he sits that make the difference.

No. 3

The Rockets are one of six teams that has improved in three of the four factors of efficiency on defense.

The Rockets aren't a great defensive team. They rank 18th in defensive efficiency (having allowed 105.7 points per 100 possessions) and 15th in games against the league's top 10 offenses (having allowed 109.6 in 12 games against the other nine).

But they have taken a step forward on that end of the floor this season. They've allowed 0.1 more points per 100 possessions than they did last season, but when you compare that to the league average (which has increased by 1.7 points per 100 possessions), it's improvement. Only five teams have allowed fewer points per 100 possessions than they did last season.

The Rockets have allowed a lower effective field goal percentage, are the second most improved defensive rebounding team, and have also seen a decrease in opponent free throw rate. They rank last in opponent field goal percentage in the restricted area, but they're allowing less of those shots than they did last season. And their opponents have had the third lowest effective field goal percentage from outside the paint.

With how potent their offense has been, the Rockets don't need to be a top-five defensive team. They need to be better, but they could definitely be worse.