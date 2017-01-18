Blogtable
Blogtable
Blogtable
Blogtable

Blogtable: Who should start for East, West in All-Star Game?

Each week, we ask our stable of scribes across the globe to weigh in on the most important NBA topics of the day.

Jan 18, 2017 10:39 AM ET

4:16

* * *

The All-Star fan vote has ended, now it’s your turn. Give me your starting five for the East and West, plus two players who absolutely, positively need to be selected as reserves.

* * *

David Aldridge

East All-Stars: Kyle Lowry, Isaiah Thomas, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokoumnpo, Kevin Love 
Two reserves: DeMar DeRozan, John Wall

West All-Stars: Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, DeMarcus Cousins, Sacramento.
Two reserves: Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry

Steve Aschburner:

East All-Stars: Isaiah Thomas, DeMar DeRozan, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jimmy Butler
Two reserves: Kevin Love, Kyle Lowry

West All-Stars: James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis
Two reserves: Steph Curry, Gordon Hayward

Fran Blinebury:

East All-Stars: Kyle Lowry, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Giannis Antetokounmpo

West All-Stars: Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis

Two reserves: Isaiah Thomas, Stephen Curry

Scott Howard-Cooper

East All-Stars: LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jimmy Butler, DeMar DeRozan, Isaiah Thomas
Two reserves: Kyrie Irving, Kyle Lowry

West All-Stars: Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, James Harden
Two reserves: Draymond Green, Marc Gasol

Shaun Powell:

East All-Stars: DeMar DeRozan, Isaiah Thomas, LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Giannis Antetokounmpo
Two reserves: Kyle Lowry, Kyrie Irving

West All-Stars: James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis
Two reserves: Steph Curry, DeMarcus Cousins

John Schuhmann:

East All-Stars: Kyle Lowry, John Wall, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jimmy Butler
Two reserves: DeMar DeRozan, Isaiah Thomas

West All-Stars: James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis
Two reserves: Stephen Curry, Marc Gasol

Ian Thomsen:

East All-Stars: LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry, Isaiah Thomas
Two reserves: Kyrie Irving, John Wall

West All-Stars: Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook, James Harden
Two reserves: Steph Curry, DeMarcus Cousins

Copyright © 2016 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.