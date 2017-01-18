Blogtable: Who should start for East, West in All-Star Game?

* * *
The All-Star fan vote has ended, now it’s your turn. Give me your starting five for the East and West, plus two players who absolutely, positively need to be selected as reserves.
* * *
East All-Stars: Kyle Lowry, Isaiah Thomas, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokoumnpo, Kevin Love
Two reserves: DeMar DeRozan, John Wall
West All-Stars: Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, DeMarcus Cousins, Sacramento.
Two reserves: Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry
East All-Stars: Isaiah Thomas, DeMar DeRozan, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jimmy Butler
Two reserves: Kevin Love, Kyle Lowry
West All-Stars: James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis
Two reserves: Steph Curry, Gordon Hayward
East All-Stars: Kyle Lowry, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Giannis Antetokounmpo
West All-Stars: Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis
Two reserves: Isaiah Thomas, Stephen Curry
East All-Stars: LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jimmy Butler, DeMar DeRozan, Isaiah Thomas
Two reserves: Kyrie Irving, Kyle Lowry
West All-Stars: Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, James Harden
Two reserves: Draymond Green, Marc Gasol
East All-Stars: DeMar DeRozan, Isaiah Thomas, LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Giannis Antetokounmpo
Two reserves: Kyle Lowry, Kyrie Irving
West All-Stars: James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis
Two reserves: Steph Curry, DeMarcus Cousins
East All-Stars: Kyle Lowry, John Wall, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jimmy Butler
Two reserves: DeMar DeRozan, Isaiah Thomas
West All-Stars: James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis
Two reserves: Stephen Curry, Marc Gasol
East All-Stars: LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry, Isaiah Thomas
Two reserves: Kyrie Irving, John Wall
West All-Stars: Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook, James Harden
Two reserves: Steph Curry, DeMarcus Cousins
