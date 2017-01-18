Blogtable: Who should start for East, West in All-Star Game?

* * *

The All-Star fan vote has ended, now it’s your turn. Give me your starting five for the East and West, plus two players who absolutely, positively need to be selected as reserves.

David Aldridge:

East All-Stars: Kyle Lowry, Isaiah Thomas, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokoumnpo, Kevin Love

Two reserves: DeMar DeRozan, John Wall

West All-Stars: Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, DeMarcus Cousins, Sacramento.

Two reserves: Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry

Steve Aschburner:

East All-Stars: Isaiah Thomas, DeMar DeRozan, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jimmy Butler

Two reserves: Kevin Love, Kyle Lowry

West All-Stars: James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis

Two reserves: Steph Curry, Gordon Hayward

Fran Blinebury:

East All-Stars: Kyle Lowry, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Giannis Antetokounmpo

West All-Stars: Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis

Two reserves: Isaiah Thomas, Stephen Curry

Scott Howard-Cooper:

East All-Stars: LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jimmy Butler, DeMar DeRozan, Isaiah Thomas

Two reserves: Kyrie Irving, Kyle Lowry

West All-Stars: Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, James Harden

Two reserves: Draymond Green, Marc Gasol

Shaun Powell:

East All-Stars: DeMar DeRozan, Isaiah Thomas, LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Giannis Antetokounmpo

Two reserves: Kyle Lowry, Kyrie Irving

West All-Stars: James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis

Two reserves: Steph Curry, DeMarcus Cousins

John Schuhmann:

East All-Stars: Kyle Lowry, John Wall, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jimmy Butler

Two reserves: DeMar DeRozan, Isaiah Thomas

West All-Stars: James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis

Two reserves: Stephen Curry, Marc Gasol

Ian Thomsen:

East All-Stars: LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry, Isaiah Thomas

Two reserves: Kyrie Irving, John Wall

West All-Stars: Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook, James Harden

Two reserves: Steph Curry, DeMarcus Cousins