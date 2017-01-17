Blake Griffin to help produce remake of 'White Men Can't Jump'

LA Clippers power forward Blake Griffin is a five-time All-Star, a four-time All-NBA performer and has, among other things, a Slam Dunk Contest title to his name. Aside from his on-court exploits, he's also dipped his toe in the entertainment side of Hollywood life be it through FunnyorDie.com, an online sketch comedy, various commercials and a host of other jobs that dot his IMDB.com page.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Griffin will be adding movie producer to his name in the near future. Griffin is teaming up with Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kahlil and "Black-ish" creator Kenya Barris to develop a remake of the classic basketball movie, "White Men Can't Jump":

White Men Can’t Jump is getting back into the game.

Kenya Barris, the creator of ABC’s acclaimed comedy Black-ish, is teaming up with Los Angeles Clippers player Blake Griffin and Ryan Kalil of the NFL's Carolina Panthers to develop a remake of the 1992 sports comedy for Twentieth Century Fox.

Barris will write the script for the project, which falls under his overall film deal with Fox that he signed in September 2016. Barris will also act as a producer.

Griffin and Kalil are producing via their production banner, Mortal Media, along with their partner Noah Weinstein.

...

Griffin and Kalil’s Mortal Media is a relatively new venture but is busy building an active slate with high-profile titles. Among the projects the company is developing is a remake of The Rocketeer, this one centered around a lead that will be black and female. The company also has an NBC comedy in development.

Barris’ Black-ish is currently one of TV’s most acclaimed comedies, receiving recent Emmy and Golden Globe nominations; star Tracee Ellis Ross just won a Golden Globe for her work on the show. On the film side, Barris is developing a remake of Shaft for New Line.

Barris is repped by CAA, Principato Young, and Morris Yorn. Griffin and Kalil are repped by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham.