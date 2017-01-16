The Week That Was, By The Numbers

78 -- Thanks to T.J. McConnell's buzzer-beater, the Philadelphia 76ers snapped a 78-game losing streak in games where they trailed by at least 15 points.



54 -- Marc Gasol has made 54 3-pointers this season (41 games). He made 12 in his first eight seasons (569 games).



39 -- Devin Booker scored 39 points in consecutive games in Mexico City, the most points ever scored in a Mexico game. The most points scored in an NBA game outside the U.S. or Canada is 50, accomplished by Rashard Lewis in 2003 (Saitama, Japan).



29 -- Anthony Davis became the first player in the shot-clock era (1954-present) to have 40+ points and 15+ rebounds while playing less than 30 minutes in a game. Davis logged 29 minutes before leaving with a hip injury.



26 -- Rudy Gobert has at least 10 rebounds in 26 consecutive games. The previous Jazz franchise record was 19 games, shared by Paul Millsap (2008-09) and Truck Robinson (1977-78).



24 -- Including preseason, Mexico has hosted 24 NBA games since 1992. That's more than any country besides the United States and Canada.



20 -- Russell Westbrook's 20 triple-doubles are two more than he had all of last season and the most in a season since Wilt Chamberlain had 31 in 1967-68.

15 -- LeBron James ranks 15th on the NBA's all-time assists list after moving past Tim Hardaway. James is the only player ranked top 15 all time in both points and assists.



8 -- CJ McCollum's streak of scoring at least 25 points ended at eight games when he sat out the fourth quarter Sunday night. It was the longest such streak in Blazers history since Clyde Drexler scored in nine straight games in 1987.



4 -- James Harden became the fourth player in NBA history to post consecutive 40+ point triple-doubles, joining Pete Maravich (Jan. 17-19, 1975), Michael Jordan (April 9-13, 1989) and Russell Westbrook (Feb 27-March 4, 2015).



3 -- Isaiah Thomas has scored 20 or more points in the fourth quarter three times this season. No other player has done it more than once.

0 -- After a 16-point loss in Portland, the Cleveland Cavaliers are 0-5 playing on zero day’s rest on the road this season.