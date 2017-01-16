Morning Tip Q&A: Brandon Ingram

Me: Has Coach [Brian] Keefe shared anything with you about the times when he was with KD when he was just getting into the league?

BI: Absolutely. I think the work with him every day is just helping me come a long, long ways. Just bringing confidence, comfortability on the court. These last few games, I’ve been able to just be comfortable on the floor and play my game.

Me: Do you feel it coming?

BI: Absolutely. I think it’s the comfort, pushing the pace and listening to those guys, just listening and you go back and think about it. It’s all mental. When you put it in perspective and you look at the court and you think about what they’re saying, it all comes a lot easier to you. Of course, I just sat down and listened to it, took it into my mentality, and it’s slowing down for me.

Me: Stack told me he thought it would be around Christmas before your head started clearing. Is that about the timetable?

BI: That’s definitely right. I just started getting comfortable. The confidence started building. Just repetition. I had a low field goal percentage coming into this month. Repetition, practicing, the extra work that I did, it’s helped out a lot

Me: What is the long term plan for body development? I understand that it’s not about how much you weigh as much as how strong you are.

BI: I’m just getting stronger every single day. We’re doing it every single day, but this summer is going to be a big push. Of course as the seasons go on, every summer is going to be a big push. I find myself getting stronger and stronger each and every day. It’s been good for me so far. I don’t think it’s about maybe getting bigger than stronger. It’s just the adjustment of taking those bumps. That’s the adjustment in this league.

Me: Is it almost a good thing that because there are so many young guys on the roster, you can grow together under the radar?

BI: I think you see that’s how a lot of teams start off, with a lot of young guys trying to mesh together, and battle against each other. And us going through these growing pains, it’s going to help us a lot as these months and these years go on.

Me: Is there an “L.A.” thing you want to do that you haven’t done yet?

BI: That I want to do? I guess, take my family to DisneyWorld, maybe. That’s probably it. Is it DisneyLand or DisneyWorld out here?

Me: It’s DisneyLand.

BI: Right, right.

Me: Have you heard from the guy whose locker this used to be?

BI: Actually, I was supposed to reach out to him last week or this week. Just trying to pick his brain a little bit about things, his mentality, of course, and his workout mentality going into games. Just battling against himself and developing his confidence in the league. I haven’t reached out to him, but I plan to.

TWEET OF THE WEEK

In a very cozy and private ceremony, today we retired @MattBonner_SAS 's flannel shirt. #ThankYou15pic.twitter.com/BXW8NyZC0R — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) January 13, 2017

-- Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili), Thursday, 11:11 p.m., bringing closure to a generation of Spurs fans who loved the Red Rocket.

THEY SAID IT

"I think I'm changing the game. In that sense, I'm what Steph Curry is to basketball. Don't get me wrong, I don't necessarily think Steph Curry is the best basketball player, but he changed the game so he's going to always go down as being remembered. Now, everyone wants to shoot the three and shoot it from deep."

-- Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell, in a Bleacher Report piece before Pittsburgh’s playoff game with Kansas City Sunday.

“So, I might have been a little gassed, and I was like, you know what, I gotta get out there. But I was going to contest high, and my legs said no. And, uh, I just gave him like, you know the field goal kicker when you dive past him?”

-- Wizards forward Jason Smith, explaining as best he could to CSN Mid-Atlantic how he, um, defended the Bulls’ Bobby Portis during last Tuesday’s game.

"You don't boo a guy like that. You're not turning down money like that. None of them people that are booing are turning down that money, so he went to a situation he thought may be a little better. Like I said, a guy like that, with that type of character, you can't boo him. That's disrespectful."

-- Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, after Hawks fans showered Al Horford with boos in his first game back in Atlanta since signing with Boston last summer as a free agent. Horford turned to the Celtics after the Hawks had offered him less than a max contract to stay; he then opted to go to Boston for $113 million over four years.

More Morning Tip: Rondo, Bulls try to make it work | DA's Top 15 Rankings | NBA legends get second life with new 3-on-3 league

Longtime NBA reporter, columnist and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer David Aldridge is an analyst for TNT. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.