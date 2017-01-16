Recent NBA legends get a second basketball life in new league

Will America spend large chunks of its summers watching its former heroes playing pickup ball?

A lot of smart people seem to think so.

That would explain Roger Mason’s calendar the next couple of weeks -- meetings with officials from ESPN, Turner Sports (which runs NBA.com), CBS and Fox. Mason is going as an executive, not a former player looking for an analyst gig. He has a league to sell -- a new three-on-three, half-court basketball league, The BIG3, that has already garnered a slew of social and terrestrial media attention less than a few weeks after its existence was first reported on by The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski in December. Mason is the president and commissioner of the league, the brainchild of rapper/actor Ice Cube and veteran entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, Cube’s business partner.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” Mason said Sunday night. “But it’s awesome.”

The new league will begin right after The NBA Finals end in late June. There will be eight teams of five players apiece, along with a coach/GM, who will select his team’s players after a draft combine in the spring. The draft will be three rounds of eight players each round. Players have to be at least 30 years old to be eligible. There will be four games a week for 10 weeks, culminating in a two-week playoff in August.

Hall of Famers George Gervin and Gary Payton have said they’ll coach. Fellow HOFer Allen Iverson has said he’ll both coach and play. Former Finals MVP Chauncey Billups, NBA champions Stephen Jackson and Mike Bibby and former vets like Jermaine O’Neal, Corey Maggette, Rashard Lewis and Bonzi Wells are among those lacing them up again as players.

Those involved insist they’re not seeking to recapture their glory days or fatten their wallets. (BIG3 players will each receive $100,000 once they make one of the league’s teams, with additional money available as they advance through the playoffs.)

“It’s not about the NBA,” Maggette said Saturday. “My NBA career is over, and I accepted that. It’s more about what we can do to stay in shape. For me, it’s more about staying in shape and still being with those guys that I’ve known my whole career … for me in particular, I work out all the time, but it’s different from basketball shape.”

That’s not an idle statement from a retired player. The recent deaths of so many ex-players -- Moses Malone, Darryl Dawkins, Sean Rooks, Jack Haley and Anthony Mason among the many in the last few years -- has many former players reconsidering their lifestyles once they’re done playing. Staying active is a bigger deal than ever.

Former NBPA executive Roger Mason will serve as commissioner for The BIG3.

Maggette does studio work for the LA Clippers, and he took part in the league office’s workshops for recently retired players. But there’s nothing to scratch that ultra-competitive itch of a professional athlete.

“Because you don’t get those competitive juices no more,” Maggette said. “Doing TV is great, and working in the league office has been great. It’s been a great transition. But I think this is fun. And I think a lot of those guys, I play with them on Saturdays out here in L.A. And I know Cube really well. And I think he’s doing a great job of starting something new, fresh. And the biggest thing is, it’s three on three. So you’re not up and down the court.”

That was a worry for those who remember the carnage of the final years of the Old Timers’ games that the NBA used to put on during All-Star weekend in the 1980s and ‘90s. After several players in consecutive years had blown out ACLs and Achilles’ trying to go 94 feet, the NBA quietly shelved the contest, replacing it with individual skills competitions and shooting contests involving current players in the NBA and WNBA.

The BIG3 will tweak some of the normal rules of basketball, whether played inside or outside. There will be a “4-Point Circle” on or past which you’ll get a four points for making a shot. Players will not foul out of games as all fouls will be team fouls (rather than personal fouls). Teams get to the bonus in each half after a fifth team foul on the opponent; a team in the bonus will get two free throws plus possession on every subsequent foul. The first team to 60 points wins the game, but it has to be leading by at least four points. (Halftime will commence once a team scores 30 points.) There will also be halftime acts every week, with Ice Cube and Kwatinetz tapping into their vast contact lists and networks.

“Five-on-five, that’s a young man’s sport,” Mason said. “The NBA is a young man’s sport. But when you’re talking about half-court basketball, that’s a completely different game. It’s a different skill level. And I think we’re going to capitalize on the fact that you’ve got to be skilled, you’ve got to know the game. If you really break down what the NBA is, it’s really about the three-on-three anyway, with those other guys being spot shooters.”

The idea had many fathers.

Mason says he was looking for potential alternative programming a few years ago when he first spoke with Kwatinetz.

“We had just had a lockout,” Mason said. “I was like, if we had a lockout again, we should have a three-on-three tournament for current players. My idea was a little bit different from what they had talked about, but we had talked about three-on-three nonetheless, two or three years ago. I think Cube cracked the code with the concept of 10 weeks, 10 cities, no regional teams, which is brilliant. Because it’s like the show only comes to your city once a year. If you’re in D.C., you buy a ticket, you got a chance to see four basketball games and 40 of your favorite players.”