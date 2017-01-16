Shootaround (Jan. 16) -- LeBron James, Cavaliers gear up for 'dangerous' Warriors

LeBron: Warriors more dangerous than last year | Clippers will try to stop Westbrook, somehow | Time for Melo and Phi to talk ... trade? | Van Gundy ready to get rid of replay

No. 1: LeBron: Warriors 'more dangerous' than last year -- LeBron James isn't ready to call his team's ongoing saga with the Golden State Warriors a "rivalry." But he fully understands what the Cavaliers are dealing with tonight (8 ET, TNT) in the new-look Warriors. And he's convinced they are more dangerous crew than the outfit that won a NBA record 73 games last season, took a 3-1 lead on the Cavaliers in The Finals and then added Kevin Durant after the Cavaliers stormed back to beat them in said Finals. Chris Fedor of the Plain Dealer explains:

While most teams dread the trip to what has become one of the league's most imposing buildings, the Cavaliers have plenty of fond memories after rallying from a 3-1 deficit and capping their historic NBA Finals comeback in a thrilling Game 7 at Oracle.

"I think when you walk into the building, you'll initially have some thoughts of it," LeBron James said Sunday, following the Cavaliers' first practice in nearly three weeks. "I think all of us will, no matter where you were at that time and place, if you're at that arena, you're just going to remember where you were back in June.

"But I'm in a different place right now than I was in June. It's a different mindset. I'm in a different situation right now."

Kyrie Irving will be able to point to the spot on the right wing where he buried a 3-pointer. Kevin Love can relive his stop on Stephen Curry in what appeared to be an obvious mismatch with the game on the line. James might have flashbacks to The Block, one of James' signature plays in a career that has been defined by them. And perhaps the visitor's locker room will still have that intoxicating odor -- a unique mix of champagne and beer.

Then, after the nostalgia vanishes, it will be time for the second matchup of the season between the league's two best teams.

"They're even more dangerous," James admitted. "They're even more dangerous than they were last year and that's pretty hard to say because they were a damn great team last year and they're even better this year."

The numbers seem to back it up. The new-look Warriors have increased their points per game, point differential and field goal percentage from last season.

James -- and the Cavaliers -- got a taste of that potential on Christmas Day.

Kevin Durant, the Warriors' prized pickup in the off-season, made his debut in the rivalry, scoring a game-high 36 points to go with 15 rebounds.

"Well, what it did was when you're able to have Steph have a bad game, which is not very often, they have a guy who can go get it one on one," Lue said of Durant. "So you always have that guy who can go get it on his own. So, we've tried to do a good job of taking Klay (Thompson) out, taking Steph out, taking the 3-point shooting out. If you do that nowadays, when Kevin is here now he can go one on one, he can go score 40. So, that's a different dynamic they have on their team."

In the much-anticipated Finals rematch, Golden State led for all but 42 seconds. However, just like Game 7 in June, the Cavs saved their best for the final minutes, coming through with numerous clutch plays, including Irving's game-winning fadeaway jumper and a defensive stop, which the NBA admitted should've been a foul on Richard Jefferson for tripping Durant.

Since then, the Cavaliers are 6-4, having to navigate food poisoning, Irving's hamstring issue, rest and an altered roster.

The Warriors, meanwhile, are 7-1, with the lone loss coming against the Memphis Grizzlies, a night they blew a 24-point lead that re-opened questions about chemistry and late-game offense.

"I don't pay that much attention to what they're trying to do as far as fitting in," James said. "You have to be around them every day to know that. But they're a great team, a hell of a team, probably one of the best teams ever assembled and they're going to continue to get better and better as the season goes along."