Pistons hit not one, not two, but three buzzer-beaters vs. Lakers

NBA.com Staff

Jan 16, 2017 7:29 AM ET

Tobias Harris soars in for a buzzer-beating dunk at the end of the first quarter.

The old saying is that it's better to be lucky than good. Whether or not that is always true in basketball is anyone's guess, but last night in Los Angeles, luck was shining on the Detroit Pistons.

That luck came in the form of three different buzzer-beating shots, each one seeming to trump the next. First, there was Tobias Harris' buzzer-beating jam to end the first quarter ...

Then came a heave from three-quarters court from Andre Drummond that went in ...  

0:43

Andre Drummond nails the long-range buzzer-beater at Staples Center.

And last was a baseline jumper from Ish Smith, which came after some crafty moves ...

0:17

Ish Smith closes out the third quarter with a buzzer-beating jump shot.

