Pistons hit not one, not two, but three buzzer-beaters vs. Lakers

The old saying is that it's better to be lucky than good. Whether or not that is always true in basketball is anyone's guess, but last night in Los Angeles, luck was shining on the Detroit Pistons.

That luck came in the form of three different buzzer-beating shots, each one seeming to trump the next. First, there was Tobias Harris' buzzer-beating jam to end the first quarter ...

A pair of Tobias jams, including that one that beat the buzzer. #PistonsNowpic.twitter.com/N370kOdwmP — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) January 16, 2017

Then came a heave from three-quarters court from Andre Drummond that went in ...