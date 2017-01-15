Shootaround (Jan. 15): Suns shine south of border

Suns feel Mexico spark | No reason for Steph to stray? | Hood’s knee perhaps not serious | Tough love for Lakers’ Russell

No. 1: Suns feel Mexico spark: There was young star Devin Booker putting up a career scoring high on consecutive nights. There was coach Earl Watson taking emotional note of his team’s opponent, a rival who nonetheless has helped him in his training-wheels time in charge of the Phoenix Suns’ bench. There was a spirited victory over the San Antonio Spurs Saturday in Mexico City and, according to Dan Bickley of the Arizona Republic, there was so much more to make memorable the Suns’ trip south of the border:

Outside the arena, basketball fans could purchase street tacos and NBA merchandise. It was hard to tell which was more popular.

Inside, Commissioner Adam Silver declared the NBA was in “the golden age of basketball.” And maybe this historic trip to Mexico City will be remembered as the time when Devin Booker and the Suns began their own golden era.

The Suns beat the Spurs 108-105 on Saturday, vanquishing a former nemesis for the first time in 10 games. For too long, one of these teams has been the hammer, the other a roofing nail. Maybe this will mark the rebirth of a great rivalry.

Booker won countless new fans with consecutive 39-point performances, re-establishing himself as one of the NBA’s freshest new stars. He out-dueled Spurs star Kawhi Leonard, who scored 38 points, and will soon be advocating for more games south of the border.

“We embraced the city, the city embraced us,” Suns head coach Earl Watson said. “Devin Booker doesn’t want to leave. He wants to stay here and play Utah here on Monday.”

This game could be the turning point for a young team that will miss the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season. Watson said the Suns have had a couple of “momentum games” this season, citing a home win against Toronto and the second-half performance in a close loss to LeBron James and the Cavaliers.

“But there are no moral victories,” Watson said. “Coming in tonight, after a tough game against Dallas where they just beat us in everything … you could see our young group grow up and start to believe more.” …