Taj Gibson gets dunk after pass bounces off Robin Lopez's face

The Bulls got an unlikely bucket in Sunday's game against the Grizzlies out of what will almost certainly be a candidate for this week's Shaqtin' A Fool:

* Michael Carter-Williams spies Robin Lopez cutting to the basket, and passes him the ball accordingly.

* Lopez isn't looking, however, as the ball ricochets off his face.

* Taj Gibson is in the right place at the right time to corral the ball and, with the Grizzlies defense collapsing on Lopez, take it up for the slam.

Not exactly how you draw it up, but two points are two points. And the best part: Lopez apparently lobbied the scorer's table for an assist. (He was denied.)