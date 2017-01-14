Grizzlies turn it up in second half again - this time Rockets go down

HOUSTON — It’s getting to be a like clockwork. Once a week the Grizzlies wake up to chop one of the big dogs in the Western Conference down to size. But not until after they’ve rolled over and hit the snooze button.

Friday night the Grizzlies spotted the Rockets a 16-point lead and reeled them in 110-105. Just seven nights earlier, they came from 24 points down to stun the Warriors in overtime.

“It tells you we can compete with anybody,” said forward Zach Randolph.

But it also tells the Grizzlies they’ve still got plenty of work to do gluing all of the pieces in the right places as the second half of the regular season begins.

Memphis is now 4-0 against the Warriors and Rockets, the No. 1 and No. 3 teams in the West. But the Grizzlies have also lost to the bottom feeding Lakers, Kings, Heat, Timberwolves and Knicks. That’s why they’re stuck in the mix in the difficult middle of the conference standings rather than competing for home-court advantage in the playoffs.

“We just gotta start treating everybody like they’re those teams,” said point guard Mike Conley. “I think we get up for the good teams somehow and seem to lay eggs when we feel like we should win games. Just got to come with a better mindset for all the games we play. We know we can play with anybody. We’ve proven that. For us to get to that next level we’ve got to be consistent no matter who we’re playing.”

Just like at Golden State, it took a halftime jolt from coach David Fizdale to get the Grizzlies’ motor running. They had spent the first half letting the Rockets shoot 58.3 percent from the field and James Harden score 16 points. But in the second half Houston made just 12 of 46 shots and Harden had only a single field on a dunk in the final seconds.

“Coach wasn’t too pleased with that (first half),” said Tony Allen, who along with James Ennis III harassed Harden all night. “He came in at halftime and he got on us. He told guys we need to stop lying to ourselves. We were not playing. We were not holding our hats on the defensive end like we should do.”

It’s been a recurring theme of the Grizzlies through the first half of the season as they’ve dealt with a series of injuries and an inability to get everyone on the same page as Fizdale has tried 14 different starting lineups searching for the solution to getting a consistent effort.

“It wasn’t a rant at halftime,” Fizdale said. “I just laid it all out there for them and told them it’s up to them. If they need me to do that every night, I will. But really what we need is for them to take control of this thing.

“Compete, focus…do your job. Hold each other to a higher standard. I thought we answered the bell after the half. We don’t cave in, that’s for sure. We keep fighting all the way to the end. I’m going to keep fighting our team to be more consistent. To be in the (playoff) conversation you have to be consistent and not just a team that shows up against good teams.”

The Grizzlies are like kryptonite to the Rockets, able to use the big man 1-2 punch of Randolph and Marc Gasol to work away on the inside and have Allen and Ennis to keep Harden from exploding. As an added bonus, Allen also attacked the basket relentlessly for a team-high 22 points.

Houston lost back-to-back games for the first time all season because the Grizzlies were able to limit the Rockets to just 3-for-24 shooting from behind the arc, dominated the backboard and made most of the hustle plays in the second half.