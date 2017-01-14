Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler, New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis return to starting lineup

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bulls and the New Orleans Pelicans will both have their leading scorers back in the lineup for Saturday's game.

Jimmy Butler, who missed two games with the flu and was limited in Monday's loss to Oklahoma City, is back in the starting lineup for the Bulls.

Anthony Davis, who missed Thursday's win against the Nets with a left hip injury, is back in the starting lineup for the Pelicans.

Butler, who is averaging 25 points a game, lost 10 pounds because of the illness.

"We'll keep a close eye on Jimmy tonight and probably get him out a little bit early. A lot of that will depend on the flow of the game," Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said.

Davis, averaging 29 points and 12 rebounds, suffered the injury in a win against the Knicks on Monday.

The Bulls will be without Nikola Mirotic because of the flu, but will get back Denzel Valentine after he missed Thursday's loss to the Knicks.

"It's nasty, it seems like there's a lot of it going around the league, keeping guys out from multiple games," Hoiberg said.

Dwyane Wade will start against the Pelicans, but will not make the trip to Memphis for Sunday's against the Grizzlies as the Bulls give the veteran guard an extra day of rest.