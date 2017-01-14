Boston Celtics Jae Crowder, Washington Wizards John Wall fined for postgame confrontation

Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder has been fined $25,000 for a postgame confrontation on the playing court with Washington Wizards guard John Wall and for attempting to escalate the situation after exiting the playing court. Wall has been fined $15,000 for his role in the confrontation on the court. The penalties were announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Celtics’ 117-108 win over the Wizards on Jan. 11 at TD Garden.