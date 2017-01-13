Kia Race to the MVP Ladder: No need to fret over Stephen Curry's MVP pace

The numbers suggest he’s fallen off a bit from the record pace he set last season, that Stephen Curry is not the same threat he was before Kevin Durant’s arrival in a Golden State Warriors’ uniform.

Interpreting those numbers, though, can get you caught up in minutiae that doesn’t allow one to see the true beauty of what Curry, the two-time (and reigning) Kia MVP, and the Warriors have going this season.

Everyone understood the sacrifice needed to accommodate another player with the letters MVP on his resume (i.e. Durant), and no one had a bigger adjustment to make than Curry. He became the face of a franchise and one of the NBA’s biggest stars over the course of the past three seasons.

Having to share that space with Durant, not to mention fellow All-Stars Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, requires a certain kind of star to make it work. And the fact that the Warriors are just three games off the pace of their record-breaking regular season of a year ago is a testament to the work Curry has done this season.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr called the expectations on Curry, the Western Conference Player of the Week after averaging 31.8 points, 5.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds during the first week of the New Year, “outrageous.”