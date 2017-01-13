Shootaround (Jan. 13) -- Warriors may be finding their 3-point groove

Warriors sizzle from deep vs. Pistons | Porzingis' Achilles injury lingering | Suns soak up Mexico City experience

No. 1: Warriors getting 3-point shot on track -- The Golden State Warriors as we know them now made their first waves in the NBA thanks to the "Splash Brothers": Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson (and their barrage of 3-pointers). Since then, the Warriors have only amped up their 3-point attack, finishing in the Top 10 in 3-pointers made each of the last six seasons. This season, they're No. 2 in that department, but last night's win against the Detroit Pistons may go a long way in helping Golden State climb a spot, writes Anthony Slater of The Mercury News:

Last season, the Warriors shot an NBA best 41.6 percent from 3. They made 1,077 total, 197 more than the next closest team (Cavaliers, 880). In the era of the 3-point explosion, they were far and away the trendsetters. This season, even with the addition of Kevin Durant — one of the greatest 6-10 and above shooters of all-time — Golden State has taken a dip in that category. Entering Thursday, the Warriors were shooting a solid but not spectacular 37.9 percent from 3. Four teams — the Spurs, Raptors and Cavaliers — shoot at better clips. Even more surprisingly, the Warriors’ 3-point potency has been surpassed. Entering Thursday, they’d made 455, the fourth most in the league, behind the Celtics (462), Cavaliers (481) and Mike D’Antoni’s Rockets, who have made an astounding 613. With the way Houston is jacking, the Warriors aren’t catching them in total 3s. But the Warriors can and should both make 3s more often and more efficiently. Thursday night was a step in the right direction. Steph Curry started the game scorching. He had six sloppy first quarter turnovers that helped the Pistons stay close, but he also made six of his seven first quarter shots. Two of those were 3s. He had 14 first quarter points. “I always tell him to shoot the ball,” Durant said of Curry. “I like when he comes across halfcourt and shoots the 3, comes off the pick and roll and shoots…He’s the head of the snake. We kind of feed off his energy and his scoring.” ... In general, the Warriors didn’t look that dominant on Thursday night. Zaza Pachulia missed three layups at the rim. Curry and Durant missed some clean looks. Golden State turned it over 18 times and gave up 28 first half points in the paint to the Pistons, who were otherwise a frigid 6-of-28 from deep. But the final score read blowout: 20 points. And that was because the Warriors’ 3-point prowess finally revealed itself. The Warriors made 15 3s — their fifth most in a game this season — on 29 attempts, only the fifth time in 38 games they’ve made more than they’ve missed from deep. “I don’t know how many we’re shooting compared to last year,” Curry said. “But we’re getting pretty good looks consistently. As long as we do that, I’m fairly confident we’ll knock down a good amount of them.” The 15-of-29 display only spiked the Warriors’ 3-point percentage from 37.9 to 38.2 percent. So a string of great games is needed to near last season’s high bar. “It’s probably going to come up anyway,” Thompson said. “Just got to get hot for a couple games. 38 percent as a team is still pretty good. But we can be better. And we will be better.” “Maybe I need to make a couple more,” Curry said.

* * *

No. 2: Achilles injury a lingering issue for Porzingis -- Between their recent losing ways and the storyline involving Derrick Rose going AWOL for a game, the New York Knicks were due for a bit of good news last night. They got it, somewhat, in the form of a 104-89 win against the visiting Chicago Bulls. However, the Knicks got that victory without any contributions from second-year forward Kristaps Porzingis, who missed the game due to a nagging Achillies injury that continues to be an issue for him, writes Marc Berman of the New York Post: