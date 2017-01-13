Embiid introduced pro wrestling style for Friday's game

Another night, another viral moment for Sixers rookie Joel Embiid.

A day after pro wrestling icon Triple H responded to Embiid's recent Twitter tribute to push the young center's All-Star campaign, "The Process" returned the favor by borrowing his intro routine for Friday's game against Charlotte.

Embiid, who is averaging 19.4 points and 7.5 rebounds, is currently fourth in Eastern Conference frontcourt voting. The top three players will start in this year's game, set for Feb. 19 at Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans.

UPDATE: Triple H offered up a critique to what has to be his tallest fan.