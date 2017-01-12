One Team, Three Stats: Bulls continue to deal with shooting issues

The Chicago Bulls have had a weird season.

They've had some success against good teams. In fact, the Bulls are the only team in the league with wins over the top three teams in the East. They're 4-1 against Cleveland (2-0), Toronto (1-0) and Boston (1-1). But the Bulls sit in ninth place in the conference, because they have consistency issues.

And the roller coaster has come with some drama. Starting point guard Rajon Rondo was taken out of the rotation for five straight games before returning on Saturday when Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade were both out.

The Basics - Chicago Bulls (19-20)

Pace: 96.9 (23rd)

OffRtg: 104.1 (20th)

DefRtg: 104.6 (12th)

NetRtg: -0.5 (16th)

As they try to climb back into playoff position, the Bulls face another team with point guard drama on Thursday. The first game of TNT's doubleheader is Chicago at New York (8 ET), a chance for Rondo and Derrick Rose to compare notes on life with a new team.

Here are a few numbers to know about the Bulls...

No. 1

The Bulls have been the worst shooting team in the league, with an effective field goal percentage of 47.1 percent.

Shooting is the most important thing in basketball, and the Bulls can't shoot.

One week into the season, they led the league in 3-point percentage. Eleven weeks in, the Bulls rank last in both 3-point percentage and in the percentage of their shots that have come from 3-point range.

Jimmy Butler (34.1 percent), Rajon Rondo (30.9 percent) and Dwyane Wade (33.7 percent) weren't going to magically turn into good 3-point shooters over night. But Isaiah Canaan (26.5 percent), Doug McDermott (34.5 percent) and Nikola Mirotic (31.2 percent) were supposed to stay good 3-point shooters, and they've all been below the league average (35.8 percent) from beyond the arc.

The only Bulls who have shot better than the league average from 3-point range are Bobby Portis, who is 10-for-21, and Taj Gibson, who is 1-for-2. Michael Carter-Williams, the new starting point guard, has shot 4-for-23 (17 percent).

The Bulls' league-worst effective field goal percentage isn't just about their 3-point shooting. They also rank 29th in 2-point percentage, with the second worst field goal percentage in the restricted area and the fourth worst field goal percentage from mid-range. Of the eight Bulls who have taken at least 50 shots in the restricted area, only two - Gibson and Mirotic - have shot better than the league average (60.4 percent) from there. Rondo (43.9 percent) ranks 233rd in restricted area field goal percentage among 234 players with at least 50 attempts and Robin Lopez (51.9 percent) ranks last among 37 centers with at least 100.