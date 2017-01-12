Heat team plane slides on snowy taxiway in Milwaukee

Inclement weather and cold temperatures have caused travel delays across the United States for the last few days, and NBA teams have felt the snarl of that.

In the last week alone, the Portland Trail Blazers had one game rescheduled due to an ice storm and both they and their opponent last night, the Cleveland Cavaliers, had trouble just getting to last night's game due to snowfall in Oregon.

The Miami Heat will play the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night (8 ET, NBA LEAGUE PASS) in Wisconsin, where slippery roads have been an issue of late. Those slippery conditions also extended to Mitchell International Airport, which is where the Heat's charter plane touched down and apparently slid on the taxiway after touching down reports WISN-20, the local ABC affiliate:

A Miami Air charter flight carrying the Miami Heat basketball team slid on the taxiway at Mitchell International Airport at about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday. The plane stayed on the the pavement during the incident. No one was hurt. "Everyone on board has deplaned and is OK," the team said in a tweet. The Heat was arriving in Milwaukee after playing Golden State on Tuesday night. The Heat takes on the Milwaukee Bucks Friday night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.