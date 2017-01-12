Joel Embiid recounts story of how he killed a lion as a child

Philadelphia 76ers rookie center Joel Embiid is nothing if not entertaining, going so far as to adopt "The Process" as his nickname this season and, in the past, detailing his "relationship" with pop star Rhianna, drawing up plays in huddles, attempting to "recruit" LeBron James to Philadelphia and more.

In interview with the "Dan Patrick Show" today, Embiid detailed how he killed a lion as a 6-year-old. Embiid, who was born in Cameroon before coming to the U.S. to play high school and college basketball, said killing the lion was part of a rite of passage ...

.@JoelEmbiid tells @dpshow he killed a lion when he was six years old: pic.twitter.com/tbWttMMkur — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) January 12, 2017

This tale from Embiid is one he's told a couple times before, with record of it in the Kansas City Star back in 2014 and him sharing the tale again earlier this year with The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski.