On this week's episode, Hall of Famer George Gervin joins us to talk NBA and make his picks for All-Star 2017 starters.

Plus, we examine New York's eventful week, debate if DeMarcus Cousins should sign an extension in Sacramento, analyze the Kyle Korver trade, and play some trivia with John Schuhmann.

