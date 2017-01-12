Balancing dual roles of coach, GM a tough act to do in NBA

The game is so much more complicated and detailed with drafting and free agency. But Auerbach had power, especially over the locker room, something all coaches secretly crave, the kind of power that allows them to win any potential battles or conflicts.

How many of today’s double-duty coaches are getting the results that justify holding both jobs? In that sense, it’s a mixed bag, with only Popovich even approaching Auerbach’s balancing act on the bench and inside the front office.

Here’s an examination of the five whose desk is where the buck stops inside their organizations:

Mike Budenholzer, Atlanta Hawks

Four years ago he was a long-time assistant coach with the Spurs and rather anonymous. Right now he’s running a team. That’s a rapid climb by any measure, and if former Hawks GM Danny Ferry hadn’t read a certain passage from a scouting report on a conference call with team owners, Budenholzer would likely be a coach only. But, as you know, things happened with Ferry, and Budenholzer leveraged his way into more clout within the organization during the Ferry fallout and subsequent ownership change.

He coached the Hawks to a team-record 60 wins two seasons ago while Ferry was in exile and then assumed the controls the following summer. Since then, Budenholzer’s efforts have been spotty. He lost DeMarre Carroll and Al Horford in free agency, traded Jeff Teague without getting much in return, and spent heavily this summer to either add or re-sign Dwight Howard, Dennis Schroder and Kent Bazemore, none of whom will be an All-Star this year.

He also traded Kyle Korver to the Cavs for little, and briefly explored the idea of trading Millsap, the best player in the Budenholzer era, before pulling back, at least for now. Meanwhile, the Hawks since 2014-15 have been an average team record-wise and failed to return to the Eastern Conference finals. While Budenholzer doesn’t appear to be in any apparent danger of being stripped of one or both jobs, it’ll be interesting to see the level of patience by new owner Tony Ressler, who’s spending millions on a new practice facility and upgrade to Philips Arena.

Doc Rivers, LA Clippers

He squeezed his way out of Boston once the desperate Clippers dangled both jobs and were even willing to unload a first-round pick as compensation. Rivers inherited Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan in the process. He got money, power and talent -- what’s not to like in that situation?

Furthermore, Rivers was the picture of reasoned anger during the Donald Sterling debacle. When Steve Ballmer purchased the club, Rivers’ standing in the organization was strengthened as the inexperienced Ballmer leaned heavily on Rivers and gave him carte blanche.

Once again, the Clippers aren't lacking in pure talent in the huddle this season.

Yet the Clippers haven’t gone much farther under Rivers than they had under former coach Vinny Del Negro, who was crushed and ultimately run out by the leaders in the locker room. That’s the baggage Rivers currently carries until he gets LA to the Western Conference finals, at the very least. His personnel decisions have been met with critical response; only this season have the Clippers upgraded their bench to meet the standard of most championship-caliber teams.

This summer will be crucial for Rivers. Paul and Griffin will be free agents, and while it’s hard to imagine either player signing elsewhere, they’ll demand (and likely get) massive contracts bound to stretch beyond their prime-performing years.