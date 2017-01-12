A.I. stops by MSG, shares some words of words of encouragement to Porzingis, Rose

NBA.com Staff

Jan 12, 2017 11:46 PM ET

NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson was courtside in New York checking out the Knicks battle the Chicago Bulls.
 

The former No. 1 pick in the 1996 NBA Draft made sure to stop by to say hello to celebrities such as La La, Carmelo Anthony's wife.

But after the Knicks' 104-89 victory, Iverson greeted Knicks point guard Derrick Rose. 

And A.I. imparted some advice to Knicks' second-year player Kristaps Porzingis, who missed Thursday night's game with a sore left Achilles tendon.

