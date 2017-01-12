A.I. stops by MSG, shares some words of words of encouragement to Porzingis, Rose

NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson was courtside in New York checking out the Knicks battle the Chicago Bulls.
Showing off his @Hoophall 💍@alleniverson courtside at @chicagobulls/@nyknicks! pic.twitter.com/EBGTwkN3Jm— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2017
The former No. 1 pick in the 1996 NBA Draft made sure to stop by to say hello to celebrities such as La La, Carmelo Anthony's wife.
When your brother @theofficialai3 surprises you and comes to the Knicks game 🎉#familypic.twitter.com/VxgK6QX3UP— LA LA (@lala) January 13, 2017
But after the Knicks' 104-89 victory, Iverson greeted Knicks point guard Derrick Rose.
🌹 x The Answer. #NYKvsCHI#Knickspic.twitter.com/nYiWaEHXOZ— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 13, 2017
And A.I. imparted some advice to Knicks' second-year player Kristaps Porzingis, who missed Thursday night's game with a sore left Achilles tendon.
Words of encouragement for @kporzee from @alleniverson! 🙌🏽 #ThisIsWhyWePlaypic.twitter.com/c7T1zqJwkd— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2017