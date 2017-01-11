One Team, Three Stats: Nuggets' defense holding them back

The Denver Nuggets have a mixed bag of a roster.

They have a young core of seven players under the age of 23. Six of those guys were taken with top-20 picks in the Draft, and the other one - Nikola Jokic - is the best player in the group.

But Denver also has a handful of useful veterans under the age of 30. Will Barton, Wilson Chandler, Kenneth Faried and Danilo Gallinari could all contribute to winning teams.

The Nuggets are not a winning team. In his first year and a half in Denver, head coach Mike Malone has been unable to make this mix work. After finishing 11th in the Western Conference at 33-49 last season, the Nuggets are on pace for even fewer wins this year. They've taken a step forward on one end of the floor, but a bigger step backward on the other end.

In mid-December, the Nuggets made Jokic their starting center. That sparked a 5-2 stretch, in which they played their best offense of the season, that put them in a tie for eighth place in the Western Conference.

But since then, they've lost five straight games, allowing more than 121 points per 100 possessions and falling to 30th in defensive efficiency.

The Basics - Denver Nuggets (14-23)

Pace: 100.6 (5th)

OffRtg: 105.9 (12th)

DefRtg: 110.2 (30th)

NetRtg: -4.3 (24th)

Nuggets links:Team stats | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups

The Nuggets have taken that five-game losing streak to London, where they will play the Indiana Pacers, who have a five-game winning streak, in the NBA Global Games on Thursday (3 p.m. ET, NBA TV).

Here are a few numbers to know about the Nuggets' season thus far ...

No. 1

The Nuggets have forced just 11.7 turnovers per 100 possessions, the lowest rate in NBA history.

The league started counting turnovers in 1977. In the 40 years since, league-wide turnover rate has generally trended down.

This season, it's at an all-time low of 14.1 turnovers per 100 possessions, a big drop from 14.6 last season. So, vs. the league average, the Nuggets (-2.5) have just the 20th lowest opponent turnover rate of the last 40 years. Last season's Knicks (-2.8) and Bulls (-2.6) are among the 19 teams with a bigger discrepancy.

The most important thing you can do defensively is force your opponent to miss shots. And the No. 1 defense in the league (Utah) ranks 28th in forcing turnovers. The team that ranks 29th in opponent turnover rate (Charlotte) is also in the top 10 in defensive efficiency.

According to SportVU, Utah and Denver are at the top of the league in regard to the percentage of time that the ball-handler shoots when coming off a ball-screen, a result of conservative pick-and-roll schemes where the big defender sags back in the paint. Against Utah, ball-handlers have shot 29.0 percent of the time. Against Denver, 28.6 percent of the time. Charlotte is in the middle of the pack in that regard at 23.6 percent. (Milwaukee is at the other end of the spectrum at just 18.6 percent.)

But both the Jazz and the Hornets make of for not forcing turnovers by protecting the rim. They rank first and second in opponent field goal percentage in the restricted area.

That conservative scheme has allowed the Nuggets to rank high in regard to preventing the most efficient shots. Only 61 percent of their opponents' shots have come from the restricted area or 3-point range, the fifth lowest rate in the league. But they rank 22nd in opponent field goal percentage in the restricted area, having allowed their opponents to shoot 62.1 percent there, and their opponents have shot above the league average from everywhere else on the floor too.

Though the Nuggets have the fifth best shot location defense, they have the sixth worst opponent effective field goal percentage at 52.6 percent.

Their league-low opponent turnover rate is a symptom of a defense that doesn't have a lot of bite. According to SportVU, Denver is at the bottom of the league in regard to ball pressure.

You can get away with not forcing a lot of turnovers if you contest shots well. The Nuggets do neither.

No. 2

The Nuggets have grabbed 53.6 percent of available rebounds, the best mark in the league.

The one thing the Nuggets do well defensively is rebound. They rebound well on the other end of the floor, too. Denver is the only team that ranks in the top five in both offensive and defensive rebounding percentage.