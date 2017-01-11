NBA stars Curry, Davis, Harden, Lin highlight league Chinese New Year celebration

NEW YORK -- NBA Chinese New Year Celebration 2017 presented by Dongfeng Nissan will feature the NBA’s biggest stars, a record number of live game broadcasts, the debut of a new television spot and specially designed uniforms as the league celebrates the holiday with millions of Chinese fans around the world from Jan. 26 to Feb. 11.

The sixth annual NBA Chinese New Year Celebration will feature the launch today of a new NBA Chinese New Year television spot, “Secret Envelope,” starring the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, the New Orleans Pelicans’ Anthony Davis, the Houston Rockets’ James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets’ Jeremy Lin.

A highlight of the celebration will include Hall of Fame center Yao Ming having his No. 11 jersey retired by the Rockets during halftime of the Rockets’ Feb. 3 matchup against the Chicago Bulls.

Additionally, fans will be able to watch a record 60 games and all 30 teams over 17 days, with broadcasts across Greater China on CCTV, Tencent, BesTV, Guangdong TV, GreatSports, Videoland, Fox Sports, ELTA, Eleven Sports and LeSports (HK).

Four NBA teams – the Warriors, Rockets, Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards – will wear special Chinese New Year uniforms, and nine NBA teams will host Chinese New Year Celebration activities in their home arenas.

“The NBA Chinese New Year Celebration has become a wonderful occasion for the league to celebrate and connect with Chinese fans around the world,” said NBA China CEO David Shoemaker. “We are delighted that our teams and players have the opportunity to bring joy and excitement to our fans as they celebrate the holiday with their families.”

“Secret Envelope,” a Live-Action Animated Chinese New Year Television Spot:

Every red envelope is filled with a surprise. The excitement of the NBA and the Chinese New Year holiday comes to life with miniature versions of Curry, Harden, Lin and Davis. The spot, with four different surprise endings, will air through Feb. 11 across all of NBA China’s television and digital partners’ platforms, including NBA.com/China and social media assets.

Chinese New Year Uniforms and In-Arena Activities:

The Warriors, Rockets, Raptors and Wizards will wear Chinese New Year uniforms to pay tribute to Chinese culture. The Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Nets, Warriors, Wizards, Raptors and Rockets will celebrate the holiday by hosting Chinese New Year-themed activities in their home arenas.

Chinese New Year Highly Anticipated Matchups:

• Jan. 27 – Rockets vs. Sixers: On the first day of Chinese New Year, James Harden and the Rockets will wear their Chinese New Year jerseys against rookie sensation Joel Embiid and the 76ers (CCTV)

• Jan. 27 – Nets vs. Cavaliers: Jeremy Lin will take on Kyrie Irving and LeBron James as the Nets play the defending champion Cavaliers (Tencent)

• Jan. 28 & Feb. 2 – Warriors vs. Clippers: Pacific Division rivals, the Warriors and L.A Clippers, will play twice in the span of six days in a home-and-home matchup (CCTV and Tencent)

• Feb 3 – Rockets vs. Bulls: Yao Ming Jersey Retirement Ceremony: Hall of Fame center Yao Ming will have his No. 11 jersey retired during halftime of the Feb. 3 matchup between the Rockets and Bulls (CCTV and Tencent)

• Feb 11 – Thunder vs. Warriors: Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Warriors as Kevin Durant returns to Oklahoma City for the first time since joining Golden State (CCTV and Tencent)

Chinese New Year Community Engagement:

Dongfeng Nissan, the Presenting Partner of NBA Chinese New Year Celebration 2017, will team up with Vivo, American Airlines and Treasury Wine to engage fans through various marketing initiatives and social media promotions. Fans will be able to participate through the NBA App, NBA.com/China, the Chinese New Year Celebration’s microsite, and the NBA’s official WeChat and Sina Weibo accounts to follow all the action and win NBA prizes.