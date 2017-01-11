Knicks' Derrick Rose to start tonight against 76ers

Two days after missing the New York Knicks' game against the New Orleans Pelicans for what he termed a "family issue," point guard Derrick Rose will be in the starting lineup tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers.

After participating in the Knicks' shootaround on Monday morning, Rose, who is averaging 17.3 points and 4.5 assists, did not show up for the game, forcing Brandon Jennings into the starting lineup. According to several reports, the Knicks did not know of Rose's whereabouts. Rose returned to the team's practice facility yesterday and accompanied the Knicks to Philadelphia for tonight's game.

According to Rose, he went home to Chicago because he "needed to be around my mom."

At shootaround Wednesday morning in Philadelphia, Rose said that following his trip he's in a better frame of mind, as ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk writes: