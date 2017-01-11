Embiid gets down with dance team after McConnell's buzzer-beater

The Sixers stunned the Knicks 98-97 on Wednesday with T.J. McConnell's buzzer-beating fadeaway, and few enjoyed it more than irrepressible rookie Joel Embiid. So much so, in fact, that "The Process" couldn't resist getting in a quick postgame boogie with the team's dance squad.

Despite an especially embarrassing moment during the third quarter, the No. 1 pick of the 2014 draft finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds in yet another impressive performance.