No simple solutions for Mavericks in this disappointing season

So as they roll up toward the halfway point of the schedule, it would seem the 11-27 Mavs, residing in the bottom of the Western Conference standings, have two choices:

Admit the 2016-17 season is a lost cause and start looking toward next season.

Pretend they still have a chance to contend for a playoff spot and next season will arrive anyway.

Of course, it’s been a make-believe world the Mavs have been inhabiting ever since winning the 2011 NBA championship and then systematically scattering several key players from that squad to the winds.

The cruel irony is that club owner Mark Cuban’s master plan -- started by jettisoning center Tyson Chandler -- was meant to keep the Dallas roster churning in order to give franchise icon Dirk Nowitzki continuing chances to close out his career as a perennial contender, much the way the San Antonio Spurs handled Tim Duncan’s twilight with a soft landing. In his last four seasons heading into retirement, Duncan’s minutes dropped from 30 to 29 to 28 to 25 per game and faded to the team’s fifth-leading scorer. Just a season ago, a 37-year-old Nowitzki was playing 31.5 minutes a night and still expected to be the top gun in the Dallas offense.

While the Spurs infused themselves with new blood by dealing for Kawhi Leonard with the 15th pick in the 2011 Draft and then signing a top free agent in LaMarcus Aldridge in 2015, the Mavericks might as well have been wearing out that stair climber to nowhere that Cuban works on before most home games.

The Mavs have practically made striking out on the highest profile stars an annual summer tradition. From Chris Paul to Dwight Howard to DeAndre Jordan to Aldridge to Kevin Durant, Dallas has foundered, which is the primary reason the franchise has not won a playoff series since raising the 2011 title banner. The consolation prizes were Deron Williams on the downside of his career and Chandler Parsons, who spent two years as an underachiever with a late season penchant for injuries.

They have finally seemed to find their next real building block with the signing of 24-year-old forward Harrison Barnes this season, but it comes at a time when a limping-to-the-finish-line Dirk has already missed 25 games with a pair of achy Achilles tendons.