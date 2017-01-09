Non-stop motors power Jimmy Butler and Russell Westbrook

The ultimate irony from the Oklahoma City vs. Chicago game at United Center Monday night would be for the official scorer’s report issued at the end of the night to show “DNP-Rest” next to both Russell Westbrook’s and Jimmy Butler’s names.

It’s not clear if those two guys rest when the rest of the world is sleeping, never mind during the two-and-a-half hours of your typical NBA game.

It would be entirely in character, in fact, if the Thunder’s and the Bulls’ games were to begin not with a tipoff but a checkered flag, after the requisite P.A. announcement of “Gentlemen, start your engines!” That’s how high Westbrook and Butler rev in any given game, so maybe RPM is a better stat to assess them than PPG.

And when Butler missed the Bulls’ shootaround Monday morning, raising concerns about his availability to face OKC, it was due to a fever. See, running hot even in his down time.

"Jimmy is at home not feeling well." Coach Hoiberg says Butler is a gametime decision tonight. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 9, 2017

If there is any star player in the league who works harder than Butler, it’s Westbrook. And vice versa. Bruce Springsteen might have inherited from James Brown the crown as hardest working man in show business, but the Boss is a slacker compared to the efforts given as SOP by Butler and Westbrook.

Other guys might work just as hard, but it’s safe to say that nobody outworks either of them.

"So many guys in this league have talent," Chicago’s Dwyane Wade said late Saturday, after Butler scored 42 points – 32 of them after halftime – in the Bulls’ overtime victory against Toronto. “Everyone in this league has talent.

There's a lot of things that separate guys and that's one of them – the mentality. The mentality that it takes to, even if you’re having a bad game [like Butler had in Cleveland], still be able to do that in the clutch, that's big time. Those are special players right there. And he's putting himself in the category of just special."

Westbrook, this season’s one-man tribute to Oscar Robertson’s triple-double specialness, picked up his 17th this season with 32 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists against Denver on Saturday. He has hit 15 of his 27 3-point attempts in OKC’s past two games, and he has been on everybody’s Most Valuable Player radar since former teammate Kevin Durant left to sign with Golden State. That’s how Westbrook rolls – a chip on one shoulder, his game unleashed from sidekick status, no mercy for the rest of the league.