NEW YORK -- Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson has been fined $15,000 for throwing a forearm above the shoulders to Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident occurred with 5:29 remaining in the third quarter of the Lakers’ 127-100 win over the Heat on Jan. 6 at Staples Center.