As always this time of year, players on non-guaranteed deals sweat it out

How nerve wracking is the last week before your contract is guaranteed?

The free agent bonanza that enriched so many beyond their wildest dreams last summer does not lift all boats. There are still a couple dozen players every year that aren’t sure until a week after New Year’s that they’ve actually made their clubs for good, and will play there (or, at least get paid) for the whole season. It is the transactional part of the NBA, the moves that few give a second look to on their laptops:

Denver, Jan. 6, 2017 -- The Denver Nuggets have waived forward Alonzo Gee, General Manager and Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today… PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns waived guard John Jenkins on Friday. Jenkins averaged 1.8 points and 33 minutes in four appearances this season, and averaged 5.0 points and 13.0 minutes in 22 games with the Suns last season… The 76ers opened up a roster spot Wednesday by waiving fourth-year small forward Hollis Thompson, the longest tenured player on the team …

About 10 percent, more or less, of the typical yearly workforce in the NBA operates on a fully non-guaranteed contract. This isn’t the same thing as a partially-guaranteed final year of a long-term deal; even those contracts are almost always fully guaranteed as along as the player makes the opening-day roster the following season. These are the contracts of the longshots and dreamers, of the veterans who bounce from team to team and have another shot, or the undrafted rookie who impressed in training camp but still can’t exhale.

The base salaries of all players on their respective teams’ rosters become fully guaranteed for the remainder of the season on Jan. 10. This doesn’t apply, obviously, to a player whose contract is already fully guaranteed. But for the player who is hanging on, who doesn’t get to make his case by playing every night, there are no guarantees.

The slew of cuts and waivers requested on players last week reflects that cold reality. (Players were cut last week so they can clear waivers by the 10th and be removed from the teams’ rosters on Tuesday.)

Players on non-guaranteed deals aren’t cut because they can’t play. They were the same guy after Jan. 7/10 that they were before. They can be cut because their roster spot is valuable for a team with a player in the NBA Development League that’s ready for a call-up, or because their team is about to make an uneven trade, or because the team wants to sign someone out of Europe, China or somewhere else.

“Every player could have a similar-structured contract that’s non-guaranteed going into the deadline, but the circumstances could be different,” said veteran agent Todd Ramasar. “The approach, at least from my perspective, and it doesn’t change whether it’s a guy on a non-guaranteed deal or a guaranteed one, is always have contingencies and manage expectations. You don’t want to get caught with your pants down, so to speak.”

The 76ers cut Thompson, one of the last players that was part of the original “process” of former GM Sam Hinkie, to maintain their roster flexibility. They were starting a road trip over the weekend and they didn’t want to put Thompson in the awkward position of having to leave in the middle of the trip. They wanted to look more at one of their first-round picks, Timothe Luwawu. And they want to bring in another point guard until their top pick, Ben Simmons, is ready to go.

The Sixers waived a non-guaranteed player to free up minutes for rookie Timothe Luwawu.

Most of the time, it’s not a shock. Agents talk with their clients all summer and fall, letting them know exactly where they stand on their respective rosters before, during and after training camps. “That conversation is constant,” Ramasar said. “I know it’s going to be in the back of their mind as the date gets closer and the season progresses.”

Sometimes, teams find themselves in positions where their circumstances change very quickly. The Miami Heat didn’t have any idea that Hassan Whiteside was going to explode as quickly as he did two years ago, when they gave him a two-year contract in November of 2014. When he did, they certainly weren’t going to cut him. But they couldn’t do anything more, either, because contracts for fewer than four years can’t be extended.

So Whiteside became an unrestricted free agent last summer, and Miami maxed him out, to the tune of $98 million. Another former non-guaranteed second-round pick, Portland Trail Blazers guard Allen Crabbe, got a $75 million offer sheet from the Brooklyn Nets, which the Blazers matched. They’re the poster children of the non-guaranteed.

Most teams are honest about what they’ll do. Not all. “There are other examples where you just can’t trust the other side; their history is that you can’t take what they say at face value,” Ramasar said.

Non-guaranteed players often are re-signed by their former teams to 10-day deals -- and, often, a second 10-day -- knowing that there won’t be that much interest league-wide. It’s worth the risk. It allows them to keep players around who’ve been in their system for months, with no guarantees.

There are other options. The D-League continues to evolve and get closer to the 30-for-30 affiliation sought by the NBA. The new CBA will have raises for some players -- those on the “two-way” contracts between the NBA team and its D-League affiliate. At the least, a non-guaranteed player who’s waived in January by his NBA team can go to the D-League, stay in shape and potentially get picked up if another team has to fill a roster spot because of an injury or trade.

Or, you could look at Europe. If there’s a European team offering you $80,000 a month, you can play out the season, and maybe the playoffs, and then take a look at the NBA again in the summer. What a player decides often depends on where they are in their careers: are they young players whose dream of the NBA is still paramount, or are they closer to the end of the string, and looking to make as much money as they can before the clock runs out?

Sometimes, it takes a guy time to decide where, and who, he is, and find their reality.

“You try to present them things that are factual,” Ramasar said. “You tell them, ‘there are guys out there of greater notoriety, and they’re not in the league. I’ve presented your name around the league, and there’s no interest. Everything is pointed to the D-League. And if not the D-League, there’s China and Europe.’ And over time, they come back and say, ‘okay, Todd, let’s do this China thing you were talking about.’”

Denver, Jan 8, 2017 -- The Denver Nuggets have signed forward Alonzo Gee to a 10-day contract, General Manager and Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today. Gee, 6-6, 225, previously signed with Denver on Nov. 16, 2016 and averaged 1.1 rebounds in 6.9 minutes in 13 games before being waived on Jan. 6. The seven-year NBA veteran has appeared in 417 career games (213 starts) for Washington, San Antonio, Cleveland, Portland, New Orleans and Denver, posting averages of 6.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 21.8 minutes. Gee will be with the team for Thursday’s game vs. Indiana in London.

… YOU WRITE IN, DA ANSWERS ...

When You Can’t Be With the One You Love…From Tiffany Davis:

The Hawks are known as "Spurs East", yet for all of their attempted implementation of San Antonio's culture & ethos (and play sets), they still haven't gotten near the Spurs' level. Who, in the team's current iteration, can be the leader who helps Budenholzer implement "The Spurs Way" from top to bottom? 'Cause Dwight Howard, Paul Millsap, Kent Bazemore and Kyle Korver clearly aren't getting it done properly. If no one can do that for this roster, who can they get to do for the franchise – psychologically -- what Tim Duncan did for the Spurs?

No one, Tiffany. And that’s really all that matters; the Spurs had Tim Duncan, and the Hawks don’t. Not too many of those types of players and leaders around. It’s not a condemnation of what Mike Budenholzer and Wes Wilcox (and, previously, Danny Ferry) were and are doing in Atlanta to say they don’t have that bell cow player, that transformational and generational talent. They’ve tried, as all teams without one try, to compensate through numbers, bringing in a bunch of good and smart players who work well with one another. It can take you far -- but only so far, as we’ve seen. Now, they’re in the process of dismantling that core group in hopes of assembling another around Dennis Schroeder (and, no, he isn’t close to Duncan, either). They’re in a good patch right now; the Hawks can play well, for a good long while, when everything is going well. But they don’t have another gear as currently constituted.