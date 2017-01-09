D-League's Iowa Energy fire Matt Woodley as coach

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Matt Woodley has been fired as head coach of the NBA Development League's Iowa Energy.

The Energy announced Monday that Woodley had been relieved of his duties. Glynn Cyprien has been named interim head coach.

Woodley had been Iowa's coach since last May. Iowa is the D-League affiliate of the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies. The Energy have a 2-19 record this season.

Cyprien joined the Grizzlies organization in 2014-15 as a basketball operations assistant/scout. He also had worked as a University of Memphis assistant coach from 2009-11 on Josh Pastner's staff. He was an associate head coach at Texas A&M from 2009-11.

