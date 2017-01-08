Embiid looking to expedite 'The Process' with playoff talk for Sixers

Maybe it’s a natural high that should be expected from a rookie enjoying his first pain and injury-free season in more than two years. Perhaps it’s the giddiness that comes from being at such a lofty spot in the standings, relatively speaking.

But after the 76ers won on the road over the Nets Sunday for a 10th win that matched last year’s full season total, Joel Embiid was expanding talk of “The Process” to include the playoffs.

The Sixers’ third win in their last four games puts them at 10-25, 7 1/2 games behind the Wizards for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

“I think we have a chance,” Embiid told reporters following the 105-95 win at Brooklyn. “We've been hot lately. We’ve won three out of four lately, so I look at it, and I think we have a chance, and we're really figuring things out. We're starting to learn how to win games.”

Embiid finished with 20 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 24 minutes. It was his sixth consecutive 20-point game in which he has played fewer than 30 minutes in each game. The Elias Sports Bureau says that is the longest streak of its kind since the NBA began recording minutes in the 1951-52 season.