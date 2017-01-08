Clippers guard Chris Paul reaches 8,000 career assists mark

As the years pile up, so do the significant mileposts for Chris Paul.

With a first quarter dish to Marreese Speights that produced a slam dunk, the Clippers point guard became the 10th player in NBA history to hand out 8,000 career assists on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Paul became the third-fastest player to crack the 8,000 assist, 15,000 points barrier, doing it in 806 games. Only Hall of Famers Magic Johnson and Oscar Robertson got there in fewer games.

Paul needed six assists to reach the 8,000 mark against Miami and got off to a quick start, handing out a half dozen in the first quarter alone.

John Stockton is the all-time NBA assist leader with 15,806. Just ahead of Paul now in ninth place on the career list is Andre Miller with 8524.