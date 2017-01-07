NBA to stream first regular-season game via Facebook

NEW YORK -- For the first time, the NBA will stream a regular-season game via Facebook Live.

On Sunday, Jan. 8, the NBA will stream the Sacramento Kings-Golden State Warriors matchup to fans in India across the Facebook Pages of the NBA, the Kings and the Warriors. This game marks the Kings’ fourth annual Bollywood Night, a celebration of traditional Indian culture, cinema and music.

The Facebook stream will feature the league’s newly released “NBA Mobile View” feed, delivering a closer shot of the action optimized for viewing on the smaller screens of tablets and phones.

“We are excited to once again take part in an innovative league initiative that will provide a unique experience for our fans in India,” said Warriors President & COO Rick Welts. “We are always looking for ways to utilize technology for opportunities to connect with our diverse group of fans throughout the world and are thrilled to engage with our followers in India tomorrow night.”

The Warriors have been at the forefront of many NBA initiatives in recent seasons, becoming the first NBA team to wear short-sleeved jerseys (2010-11 season) and the first organization to create a team-specific account on Weibo (2013), a Chinese-based social media platform.