Orlando Magic waives Arinze Onuaku

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic have waived center Arinze Onuaku (ah-RIN-zay on-ooh-AH-koo), General Manager Rob Hennigan announced today. Orlando’s roster now stands at 14 players. In addition, the Magic have recalled guard C.J. Wilcox from the Erie BayHawks of the NBA Development League.

Onuaku (6’9”, 255, 7/13/87) played in eight games this season with the Magic, averaging 0.5 ppg. in 3.5 minpg. He was originally signed as a free agent by Orlando on September 8.

Wilcox (6’5”, 195, 12/30/90) has played in 15 games this season with the Magic, averaging 0.9 ppg. in 5.0 minpg. This was his second assignment to Erie. Wilcox has appeared in four games (one start) with the BayHawks this season, averaging 12.5 ppg., 4.3 rpg., 2.0 apg. and 1.25 stlpg. in 25.3 minpg. He was previously assigned on December 15.