Shootaround (Jan. 6) -- Dirk Nowitzki willing to accept reserve role

No. 1: Nowitzki open to bench role if it helps Mavs win -- As they've done seemingly every offseason over the last few years, the Dallas Mavericks went through a roster remodel of sorts to find the right pieces to compliment star Dirk Nowitzki. The season got off to a disastrous start for both he and the team, and an Achilles injury forced Nowitzki to miss several games last month. After Dallas' loss to the Phoenix Suns last night, the Mavs remain out of the West playoff chase, but Nowitzki is willing to give up his starting role if it will help the team. Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com has more :

The sixth-leading scorer in NBA history would have no problem accepting a sixth-man role if it could help the Dallas Mavericks salvage their season. Dirk Nowitzki starting at center, as Dallas has done recently with coach Rick Carlisle opting to bring Andrew Bogut off the bench, has not proved to be a solution for the Mavs. That starting five has the worst plus-minus of any Dallas lineup this season, getting outscored by 49 points in 48 minutes. The Mavs' lineup with the best plus-minus features Bogut with the other four starters (plus-27 in 54 minutes). Without hesitation, Nowitzki said he would be on board with coming off the bench while Bogut started when asked about the situation following Thursday's 102-95 home loss to the Phoenix Suns that dropped Dallas (11-25) to last place in the Western Conference standings. "Obviously, I've said that we want to compete and we want to make the playoffs," Nowitzki told ESPN. "If that means I'm the 10th man, so be it. We've got to try to figure out what we've got and win some games and make a run. If that's what this team needs to win some games. ... "Boges is smart out there, he's a very good rim protector for that smaller team. I think the coaches always look at every possibility for us to compete and win some games. Throw whatever lineup we need to throw out there to be successful." Carlisle had no interest in publicly discussing the possibility of a reserve role for Nowitzki, who has sacrificed by taking steep hometown discounts on contracts in the past to try to help the Mavs build a roster capable of contending. "I'll pass," Carlisle said before the game. ... Nowitzki, who has struggled to find his rhythm while dealing with a minutes restriction as he attempts to rebuild his endurance, has repeatedly stated that it's premature for the Mavs to abandon the plan of playing him alongside Bogut. He mentioned that many teams start games with a more traditional lineup before going small. "I'm not ready to give up on that starting lineup yet," said Nowitzki, who is averaging 11.7 points on 37.6 percent shooting this season. "We haven't really spent a lot of time out there healthy. It didn't look great preseason, but that's preseason. Everything else after that, I was hurt basically. "It might be a lineup where we play slower, give the ball to [Harrison Barnes] on the block some, have Deron [Williams] post up some. That lineup sometimes has been challenged scoring, and then once you don't score, teams can run on you. So I think that lineup looked a lot worse when we're not scoring. If we score, we can get back and set our defense and have Boges be a factor there, have our length on the perimeter be a factor. But I don't think we necessarily got a great look at that lineup yet, everybody healthy." ... Nowitzki's net rating is minus-21.3 points per 100 possessions, which ranks sixth worst among the 392 players who have appeared in at least 10 games this season. "I think it's too early to judge any of that stuff," Carlisle said. "Last year there was all that talk about [Chandler] Parsons struggling [coming off an injury], and I said, 'Hey, don't judge it until after the All-Star break.' And that may be what we're looking at with [Nowitzki]. "This has been a long road, so the good thing is he's moving better. He's obviously feeling good or else we wouldn't have him out there. We're a team that's still trying to put things together. So I don't know if pinning it on him is the way to go. I don't think it is."

No. 2: Korver deal just start of chances in Atlanta -- If you missed it last night, the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers are finalizing a deal that will send Kyle Korver to Ohio. Once he leaves the squad, that will leave only Paul Millsap from the Hawks team that just two seasons ago won 60 games. Will Millsap be the next to move? What about younger players on the Hawks' roster? Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution breaks it down:

The Hawks are finalizing a trade to send Kyle Korver to the Cavaliers. It’s likely the first of several moves before the NBA’s trade deadline on Feb. 23. Call it the first domino to fall as the organization moves to get younger, acquire future assets and change the makeup of a team to one it believes can compete for a championship. Other players who could be next include Paul Millsap and Thabo Sefolosha and perhaps Tim Hardaway Jr. Neither Millsap nor Sefolosha would speculate on the direction of the organization following the Korver deal. “Not my place,” Millsap said. “My job is to get out there and play basketball. I’m going to miss Kyle but other than that, life goes on, the season goes on. You just have to be ready for whatever happens. Right now, we have to win basketball games.” The Hawks are talking to a number of teams about the availability of Millsap. The Kings are very interested, according to a person familiar with the situation. Other teams that have reportedly shown interest include the Raptors, Nuggets and 76ers. One factor in the Hawks moving Millsap would be the ability to re-sign the three-time All-Star. What the Hawks get in return will depend greatly on whether the trade partner can get more than a rental player. Millsap has an opt-out year on his contract and can become an unrestricted free agent. Millsap turned the attention from his future back to Korver following the Hawks win over the Pelicans and the news about Korver Thursday. “Today is not about me,” Millsap said. “Today is about Kyle. It’s about Kyle leaving. I’m not a selfish guy. It’s not about me. It’s not about what’s going to happen next. It’s about cherishing the time that Kyle has been here, cherishing him being a great teammate.”

Michael Scotto of BasketballInsiders.com reports via Twitter the Pelicans have interest in Millsap.