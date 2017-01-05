Mike D'Antoni takes these Rockets' swag, success to new levels

Life, they say, is about timing.

For coach Mike D’Antoni to get that one more chance to capture the magic he’d created a decade ago in Phoenix.

For Houston Rockets star James Harden to take his out-of-this-world combination of talent to unexplored places in the basketball universe.

D’Antoni was searching for another opportunity after attempts in New York and Los Angeles that fizzled.

Harden was in need of a reboot following a season that was statistically sensational and yet, after a 41-41 finish in 2015-16, was substantively unsatisfying.

“Yeah, maybe we came together at the right time. Maybe we needed each other,” D’Antoni said. “Hey, me a lot more than him. You can’t do anything if you don’t have the player.”

Yet for all that Harden had achieved in the prior four seasons, it is D’Antoni’s role as Wernher von Braun joining the American space program that has Houston taking off like, well, Rockets.

A turnaround in Houston

From a 6-5 start to the season to a moonshot 21-4 record since Nov. 16, which has lifted them to a stunning third-best mark in the NBA. From a wild-firing, underachieving amalgam of 3-ball misfits and a roster that appeared connected only by the name on the front of their jerseys to a sharp-shooting, closely-bound collection that actually likes playing together. The Rockets are coming off a 15-2 December that included a 10-game win streak and tied the mark for the winningest month in franchise history.

“I look at it and it is unbelievable,” said Harden. “This season, so far, has been unbelievable. The chemistry, the wins, just the vibe around here, helps us go out on the court and have fun.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever had as much fun in my life just playing basketball,” said forward Ryan Anderson. “From the outside, it might look that Mike just turns you loose and let’s everybody take whatever shot they want, but that’s not the case. We’re all in here knowing what we want to do, knowing that we have to do it together.”

That is the biggest difference that will be on display when the Rockets host the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight at Toyota Center (8 ET, TNT). OKC’s Russell Westbrook with his league-leading total of 16 triples-doubles and season averages of 30.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 10.5 assists per game is a virtual one-man show where the main event is watching him chase Oscar Robertson and history. On the other hand, Harden, while dominant and in control of virtually everything the Rockets do on offense, is more the maestro leading a symphony. And his numbers (28.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists) are not far behind.

Russell Westbrook and James Harden are each amassing a season for the ages in 2016-17.

“Look, it’s all only possible because of James and his willingness from the first very day to buy into what I wanted to do here,” D’Antoni said. “It’s easy to sit here now and say that we were some kind of match made in heaven, just waiting for the other to come around. But he is the player and he is the one who had to be accepting, even embracing.

“We’re all on the same page, from the owner to the general manager on down. But none of that matters without James. He has taken on every role I’ve asked of him -- teammate, leader, scorer, passer.”

The role of point guard is that main change, putting the ball into Harden’s hands at virtually the start of every possession and letting him dictate what happens next.