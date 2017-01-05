Hang Time Podcast -- East Playoff Race, Rise of Giannis & Trade Talk

Which teams will make a move up the crowded Eastern Conference standings? CSN Chicago's Vince Goodwill joins Lang Whitaker and me to look at the crowded playoff race and debate which teams should make a move.

Plus, we marvel at Giannis Antetokounmpo's latest superstar moment, dissect the Rajon Rondo situation, and play some trivia with John Schuhmann.

