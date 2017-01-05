Game-winner a result of Giannis Antetokounmpo's work in the post

It was the first time he won a game at the buzzer. It was not the first time he made that move. And it certainly won't be the last.

The Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo hit a 17-foot, step-back jumper at Madison Square Garden to beat the New York Knicks, 105-104, on Wednesday. It was the latest highlight in the development of the NBA's next superstar, a 22-year-old with a freakish combination of length and athleticism. But while many of Antetokounmpo's other highlights (like his dunk from just inside the elbow earlier in the fourth quarter) are more about his natural gifts, the game-winner was more about his willingness to work.

"I work on that shot a lot," Antetokounmpo said afterward.

It's not just the shot. It's playing in the post, the latest stage of Antetokounmpo's evolution. For a young player with perimeter skills -- Antetokounmpo is a point forward like LeBron James -- playing with your back to the basket is initially uncomfortable. But Antetokounmpo wants to be a star and he's been willing to get uncomfortable in order to get better.

In the middle of last season, the Bucks started putting the ball in Antetokounmpo's hands more often. But it wasn't just about making him a ball-handler on the perimeter. Kidd wanted to get Antetokounmpo on the block, where he could get a shot off no matter who was guarding him.

"Looking at some of the star players in this league, the post is where they make their hay," Kidd said. "I played with Dirk [Nowitzki] in Dallas, you look at KG, you look at Rasheed [Wallace], guys who are that long, being able to turn around and shoot over guys. You can't block their shot. You just hope they miss."