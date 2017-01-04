Kia Rookie Ladder: Patrick McCaw finds role -- albeit a small one -- on Warriors

Patrick McCaw is playing for the Golden State Warriors as a rookie.

Not a lot – 12.2 minutes in 26 appearances. And those minutes have come largely in blowouts, those feast moments for reserves deeper in the Golden State rotation. But the 6-foot-7 guard has gone from No. 38 pick to getting in nearly 80 percent of the games before missing the last two with flu-like symptoms. It’s a big enough role that McCaw didn’t get sent down to the NBA Development League affiliate in Santa Cruz until last Thursday, and then for all of one day.

“He earned it, really starting in the summer,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He was one of the best players in summer league and playing a position where we have some need. He had a fantastic training camp. He had a huge game in Denver in the preseason where he made the game-tying three and then a game-winning two at the buzzer in overtime. Rookies don’t normally do stuff like that. He’s got a good feel. He’s a smart player and he fits what we do well and we trust him.”

Even Kerr concedes he didn’t expect his rookies, McCaw or No. 30 pick Damian Jones, to play much. Neither has, especially Jones, as the ex-Vanderbilt star has been on a regular commute to Santa Cruz while getting in one NBA game for nine minutes. But McCaw showed he was “definitely beyond his years in terms of his readiness” after just two seasons at UNLV, Kerr said, and has capitalized on the opening.

To this week’s rankings:

1. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Last week: No. 1

Talk about him as an Eastern Conference All-Star seems like a long shot with coaches able to fall back on knowing Embiid will be in New Orleans for the Rising Stars game and with the Sixers potentially at the bottom of the standings at the time of the vote. He will likely have to settle for still lapping the rookie field, even at 24.8 minutes per game heading into the new year. More than time limits may become a factor, though -- he has five or six fouls in three of the last six outings.