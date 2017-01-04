One Team, Three Stats: Disastrous defense in Portland



The Blazers' drop-off from last season to this season has been mostly about their defense. After ranking 20th in defensive efficiency last season, they rank 29th this season. And they haven't done anything right on that end of the floor.

Effective field goal percentage is the most important number on both offense and defense. Defensively, the Blazers seemingly have a good foundation, in that they've forced the right kinds of shots. Only 61.1 percent of their opponents' shots have come from the restricted area or 3-point range, the sixth lowest opponent rate in the league. Only the Utah Jazz have allowed a lower percentage of their opponents' shots to come from the restricted area.

About a month into the season, the Blazers ranked 11th in opponent effective field goal percentage. But they ranked 30th in defensive efficiency, because they were in the bottom three in regard to both opponent turnover rate and opponent free throw rate, and they were a bottom 10 team in defensive rebounding percentage.

Asked about those numbers, Blazers coach Terry Stotts called them "symptoms" of what was going on on the floor.

"Whether it's getting back in transition, guarding your guy, helping and communicating, or pick-and-roll defense," Stotts said, "I think they're all symptomatic of just our overall poor defense. I'd like to cut down on our fouling, but that means being in the right position at the right time and anticipating. I'd like to rebound the ball better, but that means putting a body on somebody. So, there's a lot of room for improvement in a lot of areas."

For the next five weeks, improvement wouldn't come. Not only did the Blazers remain in the bottom 10 in the other three factors, they also fell into the bottom 10 in effective field goal percentage.

But as the Blazers have gone 2-2 without Lillard, they've allowed just 98 points per 100 possessions, their lowest DefRtg mark of any four-game stretch this season. And two of the four opponents in that stretch - Toronto and San Antonio - have been top-five offenses.

The Blazers have played more aggressively defensively in this stretch, trapping more often and not sitting back as much on pick-and-rolls. That could allow their opponents to get to the basket more often, but it could also help them force more turnovers and contest more shots.

The question is whether the improved defense is more about the scheme or Lillard's absence.

No. 2

C.J. McCollum has an effective field goal percentage of 64.6 percent in the first quarter, the best mark among 78 players who have taken at least 100 first-quarter shots.

McCollum has shot much better in the first quarter (64.6 percent) and third quarter (57.6 percent) than he has in the second (47.3) and fourth (47.4). Not coincidentally, it's the first and third quarters where he spends more time on the floor with Lillard.

McCollum has an effective field goal percentage of 62.6 percent with Lillard on the floor and just 44.7 percent with Lillard off the floor. McCollum surely benefits from the attention defenses pay to Lillard, but that doesn't totally explain the difference in his shooting at the basket (59 percent vs. 45 percent).