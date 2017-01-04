Donatas Motiejunas confident in new situation with Pelicans

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Donatas Motiejunas, the Pelicans' new 7-footer, might sound delusional to more cynical NBA observers.

Two of the first topics Motiejunas discussed after his first practice with the Pelicans on Wednesday were the health of his back and the Pelicans' playoff prospects, offering rosy outlooks on both fronts.

"I'm going to prove it when I get on the floor," Motiejunas said when asked about fighting the perception that he's been damaged goods since back surgery near the end of the 2014-15 season. "I don't see an issue to fighting through this."

The versatile Lithuanian, who has left and right post-up moves, hits about 31 percent of his 3-point attempts and draws praise for his passing ability, also sees himself as a boost to the Pelicans' playoff chances. New Orleans is eight games below .500 (14-22), but sat just two games out of the final Western Conference playoff spot heading into Wednesday night's NBA slate.

When Motiejunas was asked whether he saw his stint with the Pelicans, which will pay him a pro-rated veteran minimum of about $600,000, as an audition for when he becomes a free agent again next summer, he answered by talking about team goals.

"I'm here to help the team win. I'm not here to look at my personal stats," Motiejunas said. "If this team is going to make the playoffs and I'm going to help them, it's going to put my value up regardless."

Motiejunas later added, "As long as we're going to stay healthy, this team right now can make a big push."

A handful of teams expressed interest in signing Motiejunas, who has played four seasons in the NBA with Houston, averaging 7.8 points and four rebounds. They were all offering about the same pay because most teams at this point in the season are restricted to paying the NBA minimum for new free-agent acquisitions.