Clippers look for bright side despite recent slide

“I tell our team we’re going through a tough time and at the end of the day there’s good in this,” Doc Rivers said. “I love this team. I love this team when we’re healthy and whole. Sometimes you have the year of health and win all year and get to the playoffs and you’re the No. 1 seed. Sometimes you have years when you’re not and you just have to get through the year, then get healthy when the playoffs start. Right now, with all our (bad) health, that’s what we’re doing. We are seeing things from our bench that will help us later. Right now, unfortunately for us, our bench (players) have to be our starters and it’s tough for them to help us now.”

For the first time since he arrived in Los Angeles in 2013, Rivers, as coach and team president, had assembled both a starting lineup and a bench that was not full of glaring holes. The additions of veteran free agents Marreese Speights and Raymond Felton made for less reliance on the up-and-down Johnson and the 39-year-old Paul Pierce. Then injuries began to hit and everything started to tumble.

“Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us,” Crawford said. “That’s not the way this league works. It’s unforgiving. It’s cold. It’s real. So we just have to weather the storm. When you’re kids growing up, you just want to play every day. You never think about injuries. But that’s a big part of the game at this league, at this level.”

The Clippers gave up 110.5 points per game during the losing streak.

“It’s easy for the coaches to stay positive,” Rivers said. “I’m sitting on the sidelines. I’m not out there watching guys make layups and all that stuff. So I get that. But overall, they’re frustrated.”

How much more frustrated than a Clippers team that has finished in the top half of the West playoff bracket each of the past four seasons and had never been able to make that pay off?

“This business isn’t for the mentally weak,” Crawford said. “You have to go through some things.”

