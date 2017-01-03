Bulls focus on future amid Rajon Rondo situation

An old NHL player named Dennis Hull – brother of Hall of Famer Bobby, uncle of Hall of Famer Brett – once was asked by his nephew what he’d have done if players were paid $5 million a year when he played (1964-78) the way they were in Brett’s era (1986-2006).

“Quit by Christmas,” said Dennis.

Takes all kinds, takes all sorts of motivation. For Dennis Hull, a five-time All-Star himself back in the days of five-figure salaries for professional athletes, cashing out halfway through a season with $2.5 million in his pocket would have been enough. For some of today’s NBA superstars, a contract worth more than $200 million is the new brass ring under provisions of the league’s newly ratified collective bargaining agreement.

For some, say, like the Bulls’ Jimmy Butler in his 52-point mode of Monday night, he might be found balling out with the same intensity at a local gym if the NBA didn’t exist. Others would opt for the next-best career alternative and do what it takes to earn six-figures, if not their current seven- or eight-.

There’s no telling where Rajon Rondo falls on the it’s a game/it’s a passion/it’s a business scale, other than to note that the 30-year-old point guard already has earned about $77 million in his 10.5 NBA seasons. He has a championship ring (Boston, 2008), four All-Star appearances and laudable lifetime rankings in assists (38th, 5,820), assists per game (9th, 8.6), assist percentage (4th, 41.6), steals (82nd, 1,224), steal per game (32nd, 1.8) and steal percentage (29th, 2.9).

So far this season for Chicago, Rondo’s play hasn’t been what it used to be. His scoring (7.2 points per game), shooting (36.9 FG%), net rating (minus-14) and player-efficiency rating (11.2) are all at career lows, and his assists-per-36-minutes mark (8.5) is the lowest since his second season. Scouts talk about a decline in his defense, and rival players cite Rondo’s and the Bulls’ poor perimeter shooting as the reasons they can pack the paint, taking away lanes to the rim.

Now Rondo is benched on a mediocre team, the latest in a series of workplace squabbles that have become a pattern.

There was friction in Boston, notably with Ray Allen. He acted out in Dallas and got unceremoniously dumped when coach Rick Carlisle no longer felt he was worth the headache. Rondo butted heads with coach George Karl in Sacramento last season, and he earned a one-game suspension last month for arguing with, and throwing a towel at, Bulls associate head coach Jim Boylen.