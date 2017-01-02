Jazz benefit as Rudy Gobert's defense, confidence grow

It’s that Gobert can see what opponents think of him. Talk about inspiring confidence: Twenty-four years old, a longshot to so much as make an NBA rotation as the No. 27 pick, in his fourth season but only the third with real minutes ... and a lot of teams are tying to avoid him.

“I see that is a little different than a few years ago,” he said. “A few years ago they would just go in and try to score on me. Now they can know. Especially the good teams. Those teams know I’m out there so they’re either going to float the ball very high or keep going and try to get me out of the paint.

“When they drive and they see me, they know I’m coming. They’re either (going to) try to attack me very hard or try to pass the ball out to the floor. It’s the thing I’m learning. I’m learning not to try to block everything. Sometimes when I know it’s intimidating, just be ready for the rebound or be ready to make them take a tough shot.”

Never mind his confidence. It’s Gobert’s reputation that is really growing, a standing that could become especially relevant as the time nears to pick the rosters for the Feb. 19 All-Star game in New Orleans. (Players and select media members will now join fans in choosing the starters, coaches will still vote on reserves.)

Gobert is on pace for a third consecutive top-three finish in blocks per game and defensive plus-minus, a key part to Utah’s climb to 22-13 and No. 4 in the Western Conference. All this success comes after Gobert fell to late in the first round in 2013 and averaged 9.6 minutes in 45 rookie appearances. Then Quin Snyder replaced Tyrone Corbin as coach and immediately upgraded Gobert’s role, Gobert responded almost as instantly with the rate of stamping his palm print on basketballs heading for the basket. The nicknames rolled in, either playing on his roots in the north of France ("The Stifle Tower", "The French Rejection") or just playing ("The Gobert Report", "Gobzilla").