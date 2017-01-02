Close of 2016 brings these 10 NBA memories to mind

The NBA Year 2016 was a little different from the world’s 2016. It was marked by stability, familiar faces -- with some, to be sure, in new places -- and a rematch of The 2015 NBA Finals, a rerun which seemed fine with just about everybody.

The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers produced TV ratings that the league hadn’t seen in more than 20 years. Last year’s Game 7 of The Finals was the highest-rated Finals game since Michael Jordan’s last game with the Chicago Bulls -- Game 6 of the 1998 Finals, in which he and the Bulls won their sixth championship by defeating the Utah Jazz. The seven-game series as a whole between Golden State and Cleveland was the highest-rated Finals since that Bulls-Jazz matchup.

There were, and are, many who think the latest compilation of Super Teams is awful, cold water on the notion of league-wide competition. But that isn’t reflected where it should be -- the ratings, for one, and attendance, for two. Almost 22 million people came to games around the league last season, a record, with big upticks in disparate places like Charlotte and Phoenix. And that attendance mark could well increase by the end of this season with the new Golden 1 Center in Sacramento now open.

However: there’s no question, the top two or three teams in the league are clearly head and shoulders ahead of everyone else.

The Cavaliers’ postseason record in the Eastern Conference last season was 12-2 -- two sweeps, and a marginally interesting series with the Toronto Raptors in the conference finals. But Cleveland won its three home games over Toronto in the series by an average of 29.3 points. Golden State won a league-record 73 regular season games. There are more quality teams at the top of the West that will compete with the Warriors than there are in the East who can compete with Cleveland, but there aren’t many in either conference. It is a gamble to depend so much on a handful of franchises to sustain interest.

But this past year, at least, the NBA’s best rivalry carried the league along, helping present the league as a stable enterprise worth huge corporate investment and helping provide the impetus to preserving labor peace well into the next decade. It was an eventful year, not a transformative one. Unless you lived in Northeast Ohio.

So here are the top 10 NBA stories of 2016, in descending order:

10. Big Bucks. No Whammys

Owners went deep into their pockets all year, and not just for players; never have teams taken player development more seriously or paid more for people who they believe can make their existing players better. The Minnesota Timberwolves gave Tom Thibodeau $40 million over five years to take over their entire basketball operations department and coach their young, promising core. The Washington Wizards brought in Scott Brooks after he had the year off for $7 million a year over five years -- the same deal the Cavaliers gave coach Tyronn Lue after leading Cleveland to the NBA title after replacing David Blatt. The Orlando Magic will pay coach Frank Vogel $22 million for four years. The Los Angeles Lakers brought former player and top Golden State assistant Luke Walton back to the organization as head coach for five years and $25 million. The New York Knicks gave Jeff Hornacek a three-year, $15 million deal, while the Portland Trail Blazers extended coach Terry Stotts for just under $5 million per year. The Houston Rockets brought Mike D’Antoni’s high-octane attack to Texas for $4 million a year over four years.

9. There’s Gold in Them Thar (Corcovado) Hills

The U.S. men’s and women’s basketball teams continued their recent mastery of the world in the Rio Summer Olympic Games in August. The women tower over the competition, never even getting a game as they blew through the field. Even though Candace Parker was, shockingly, left off the squad, this may have been the most talented roster in women’s history: gold-winning vets Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Sue Bird, Tamika Catchings and Lindsay Whelan combining with future stalwarts Elena Della Donne, Britney Griner and Breanna Stewart. The women go 8-0, winning by an average of 37.2 points per game, to capture their sixth straight Olympic gold medal. The men’s team isn’t nearly as dominant. Durant and Carmelo Anthony lead the way, but the team is noted as much for the players who didn’t, for one reason or another, play as for those who did: LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook and James Harden are among the most notably absent. (Notably present: Indiana Pacers star Paul George, his recovery from that horrific injury suffered while scrimmaging for USA Basketball in 2014 complete.) The men got a scare from Australia in the preliminary round and aren’t the most aesthetically pleasing team ever put together. But in the end, another U.S. team featuring stifling defenders from multiple positions held on to beat Spain by six in the semifinals and overwhelmed Serbia by 96-66 in the gold medal game, the U.S. men’s third straight gold in Olympic competition.