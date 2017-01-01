Shootaround (Jan. 1): Harden makes MVP case

Harden's historic night screams MVP | Westbrook wraps up 2016 in his signature style | Rookie Brogdon joins triple-double party | LeBron's 2016 couldn't have been much sweeter

No. 1: Harden's historic night screams MVP -- An unprecedented performance on the final night of 2016 is the latest and greatest point in what is turning into a monstrous MVP campaign for Houston Rockets guard James Harden. The man who didn't make any of the three All-NBA teams at the end of the 2015-16 season is having a season that looks a lot like one of two seasons produced by another point guard who won back-to-back KIA MVP's playing for Mike D'Antoni. As Calvin Watkins of ESPN.com points out, Harden's historic night has MVP written all over it:

If Mike D’Antoni’s offense has produced one thing, it’s probably the favorite for the MVP award.

James Harden scored a career-high 53 points in 42 minutes of work Saturday night and became the first man in league history -- think about that for a moment -- to have at least 50 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists in an NBA game.

Harden grabbed 16 rebounds and tied a career high with 17 assists in the Houston Rockets’ 129-122 victory over the New York Knicks.

“He’s one of the great players of all time. He ranks right up there with the best,” Rockets owner Leslie Alexander told ESPN. “I mean, nobody has ever done this before. The other team is playing hard and doing everything they could to stop him, and they couldn’t. He's a fantastic player.”

Harden became just the fifth player in league history to record a triple-double while scoring at least 40 points. The others are impressive names: Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady.

The numbers for Harden in D’Antoni’s offense are staggering. On Saturday, he had a triple-double after three quarters. At one point, Harden’s stat line read 50-15-15. Harden’s 53 points tied Wilt Chamberlain for the most in a triple-double in league history.

“When I look at it, it is unbelievable,” Harden said. “This season so far has been unbelievable. The chemistry, the wins feel really, really good. Just the vibe around here helps for us to go out on the court and have fun with each other.”

Harden has been better than expected by those who really don’t know the type of player he is. Harden has always been an excellent passer, and now, with him the full-time point guard, his passing abilities are becoming more appreciated.

His 17 assists Saturday marked the 27th time he has had a game with double-digit assists. It’s becoming harder and harder to put Harden’s season in perspective because of what he’s accomplishing on the floor.

“He’s good,” D’Antoni said with a smile when talking about his point guard.