Thunder face rough January schedule

Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder have responded pretty well to the departure of Kevin Durant. Westbrook is averaging a triple-double through 34 games and the Thunder are in the mix for a top-four seed in the Western Conference.

But now is when we find out what the Thunder are really made of, because they have the league's toughest January schedule by a wide margin. And the next 15 games could make or break Billy Donovan's squad.

The Thunder actually play the league's toughest January schedule in more ways than one. First, their January opponents have a cumulative winning percentage of .565, the highest mark of any team's opponents this month. Second, they have the most road-heavy January schedule, with only three of their 15 games at Chesapeake Energy Arena. And one of the Thunder's three January home games is the second game of a back-to-back.

Their opponent (Dallas) will also be playing the second game of a back-to-back that night, but the Thunder don't have any January games with a rest advantage, where their opponent played the night before and they didn't. They do have two games (against the Rockets and Clippers) with a rest disadvantage.

The Thunder will get some relief in February, when they play nine of their 11 games at home, with a break for All-Star weekend. But right now, they're going to be put to the test.

Here's a breakdown of the January schedules for all 15 teams in the Western Conference ...