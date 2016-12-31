Porzingis out for Knicks against Rockets

HOUSTON (AP) -- New York center Kristaps Porzingis will miss the Knicks' game Saturday night against the Houston Rockets because of a sore Achilles tendon.

Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said he was dealing with the problem before Friday night's game against New Orleans. But he still had 21 points in 38 minutes.

Porzingis, who hasn't missed a game this season, is averaging 20.1 points and 7.9 rebounds a game.

Also out for the Knicks on Saturday are Courtney Lee, who has a sore right wrist, and Kyle O'Quinn, who has an illness.

